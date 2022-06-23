Thompson's mission at Baylor: 'Go win the whole dadgummed thing'

Sorry, guys, turns out that Mitch Thompson didn’t have a busted water pipe emergency at his house last week.

When Baylor officials called Thompson on June 14 and asked if he could join them at the Simpson Center in roughly 30 minutes, he told them no. That wasn’t going to be possible, Thompson explained, because he was in Huntsville, recruiting players for his McLennan Community College program at the time. They asked when he planned to leave Huntsville and he told them about five hours later.

“They said, ‘OK, let us get back to you,’” Thompson recalled. “Then I shot them back a text and I said, ‘I can leave Huntsville right now for the right reason.’”

“It was a test!” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades called out, to laughter from the crowd.

Thompson continued, “It was a pretty quick trip back from Huntsville. I had to tell my staff who rode with me in the car, ‘My wife just called and I had a water pipe bust at the house, and I’ve got to go.’ Whether they believed it or not, I don’t know. But that was the story and we’re sticking to it. So we ran back here and the job offer was made, and I jumped across the table, gave them a hug, and signed it as fast as I could.”

Hey, that water leak white lie seems forgivable, considering it led to Thompson accepting what he labeled his “dream job.” Baylor formally introduced Thompson as its 20th head baseball coach at a Thursday press conference at the Baylor Club, which was heavily attended by fans and a significant collection of both current and former BU baseball players.

Baylor framed the Thompson hire as a homecoming. He spent 18 years as an assistant for the Bears under Steve Smith, recruiting future big leaguers like Jason Jennings, Kip Wells and David Murphy to the program.

After a dispute with Smith in the 2012 season, Thompson left Baylor. Other coaching opportunities arose, but he chose to stick in Waco. He wanted to give his family — wife Amber and daughters Mary Conley and Caroline — as much of a normal home base as possible. So he spent a year scouting for the Kansas City Royals before taking over as the head coach at MCC before the 2013 season.

Thompson thanked his old bosses at MCC and his Highlander ballplayers for all their support over the past nine years.

“My years at McLennan prepared me for this opportunity,” he said. “Twenty-three years as a Division I assistant coach, and I thought I was ready to be a Division I head coach. And I think I was. But I can promise you I’m more ready now than I was before, because my years at McLennan were so valuable. … I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the Bosque Boys, and I mean that wholeheartedly.”

At MCC, Thompson accumulated a 372-138-1 record and made four trips to the Junior College World Series, including a national title in 2021. But beyond the wins and championships, Thompson learned many other lessons with the Highlanders that he considers vital as he starts his first Division I head coaching job.

Among those lessons: How to revamp a roster every year. That’s the nature of the beast in JUCO ball, and given the prevalence of the transfer portal in the NCAA these days, it’s becoming more common in the Division I game, too.

“At the junior college level, you’re going to flip at least half your team every year,” Thompson said. “So it’s a really difficult thing to continue to fill in with 20 new guys and 20 new guys and 20 new guys, fill in and be successful from one year to the next. It’s difficult to build a culture where the team loves each other. We were blessed. We were blessed to get the right kids, and we’ll be blessed to get the right kids here. But those nine years were invaluable to me.”

Thompson replaces Steve Rodriguez, who resigned in May following seven years at Baylor, including the past two seasons outside of the NCAA tournament. Rhoades said that a “deep pool” of candidates expressed interest in the job. The BU athletic director said that he and the search committee pared that list of applicants down to “about 10” to follow up with additional phone calls and interviews.

Rhoades said that the fact that Thompson was so popular in Waco and that he had a history at Baylor “probably made it harder” for him to land the job.

“We had to make sure he was the right person, and he is the right person,” said Rhoades, citing Thompson’s love of family, his willingness to build up young men of character, and his track record of success as major reasons in swaying the committee in Thompson’s favor.

Thompson said that he has been running full steam ahead since accepting the Baylor job last week. One of his first priorities was to make contact with Baylor’s current players “to calm their hearts,” acknowledging that a coaching change can be awkward. Baylor has already seen some defections in the transfer portal, as Kyle Nevin (Oklahoma), Tre Richardson (TCU) and Jack Pineda (LSU) have landed at other Power 5 programs.

Thompson said that he has also been making inroads on building his coaching staff, and expected to announce those hires in the “next several days.”

Another high-priority item: Thompson wants to generate more buzz around the program. Attendance has lagged at Baylor Ballpark over the past couple of seasons, and Thompson wants to reverse that trend. He said that over the past nine years at MCC the Highlanders always broke every team huddle or practice with the word, “Together!” That togetherness idea is something he hopes to carry back to Baylor, as he said restoring the program to a championship level will require a group effort.

Asked specifically how he plans to increase attendance, Thompson said, “Well, I’m going to ask all my dadgummed friends. I’m going to say, ‘You’re going to buy some tickets. You want me to come to your restaurant? Buy some tickets.’ And Lord knows, you want me to come to your restaurant.”

One of Thompson’s all-time favorite memories from his first stint at Baylor was seeing the players dogpile on the Baylor Ballpark infield following a Super Regional win over Clemson to reach the College World Series in 2005. The Bears haven’t reached Omaha since that season. They haven’t hosted a Super Regional since 2012 and haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 2019.

There’s no reason that can’t change — and soon, Thompson said.

“This is a place that needs to host Regional championships. It’s a place that needs to host Super Regionals. It needs to, and it can. I’ve seen it done,” Thompson said. “Together we’re going to take this thing back to Omaha and, Lord willing, we’re going to compete to win the whole dadgummed thing.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.