Thundering Sooners boom four longballs, take series from Bears, 6-5

Mother Nature brought the lightning, and Oklahoma supplied the thunder.
The visiting Sooners boomed four home runs on their way to a 6-5 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale on a soggy Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The game featured a rain delay of three hours and 41 minutes, and the result didn’t exactly leave the Bears with a sunny disposition.
It was a disappointing ending for Baylor (31-18 overall, 11-13 Big 12) in more ways than one. Not only did the Bears let the series slip away after winning Thursday’s opener, 9-5, but they missed an opportunity to send the team’s 13 seniors out on a winning note at their home park. Moreover, the series win by the Sooners (27-26, 11-13) allowed OU to jump ahead of Baylor in the seeding for next week’s Big 12 tournament, thanks to the tiebreaker.
Baylor will be the six seed for that event and will face third-seeded Texas Tech at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
“As long as they continue to fight like they did today, that’s the exciting part,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They didn’t roll over. They didn’t get down 6-2 and say, OK, we lost. They continued to fight. That’s what really excites me about this group. I don’t care what inning it is, there’s always something that can happen, and they’re going to continue to fight all the way out.”
Honestly, the Bears couldn’t have scripted it any better at the end. Trailing 6-5 entering the bottom of the ninth, they ended up with the perfect storybook situation. With two outs, they had the tying run standing on second base in the person of centerfielder Jared McKenzie, one of the swiftest runners on the team. And they had Andy Thomas, one of the top candidates for Big 12 Player of the Year, stepping into the batter’s box.
Unfortunately for Baylor, Thomas nubbed a ground ball to second in his final at-bat at Baylor Ballpark, ending the threat for the Bears. Thomas endured a rare 0-for-4 day at the dish.
“As soon as I saw him walking up, I thought, ‘Here we go,’” Rodriguez said. “In my heart, I’m like, regardless of what happens, I had a great feeling about it. Regardless of what happens, everything lined up right. We got our possible Player of the Year up to the plate, a guy who played every game for us, who has helped us coach, helped us lead. That’s the guy I want up to the plate. In my heart, I’m like, this is going to happen, just because he’s seeing the ball really well. He’s doing a lot of good things. He just got on top of it and hit it right at somebody. It’s bad luck.”
The Bears needed a rally to even put themselves in that position. They fell behind OU 6-2 through eight innings. But they kept pushing, and in the bottom of the eighth they loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch, a walk and a fielder’s choice.
Senior Davion Downey delivered, banging a hit that rattled around in the left-field corner, clearing the bases for a three-run double. It was a memorable final home at-bat for Downey, who really had only one thing on his mind: Let me score and get back in the clubhouse so I can find a potty.
“To be honest, I had to use the bathroom,” said Downey, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. “I was like, OK, do what you’ve got to do, and it worked out. Bases cleared, I got a double. Then I was like, come on kid, get a poke, I’ve got to use the bathroom. … It’s sad that I didn’t get to score, but it’s fine. There ain’t anything I can do about it now. Long story short, I had a great four years here. I’m blessed.”
The Sooners certainly didn’t suffer a power outage despite the stormy weather. OU’s Conor McKenna slugged a pair of home runs – giving him three for the series – and Tyler Hardman and Breydon Daniel added a bomb apiece as the Sooners just continued to put pressure on Baylor’s arms.
Hardman is on a quest to become the first Big 12 hitter to hit .400 over a full season since Kansas State’s Nick Martini in 2010. Hardman went 2 for 4, increasing his average to .407.
Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jake Bennett entered the game with less-than-gaudy statistics, as he owned a 6.75 ERA in 14 appearances. But the 6-foot-6 left-hander muted much of the noise from Baylor’s bats, working into the seventh inning and limiting the Bears to a mere two runs. Bennett even remained on the mound following the long rain delay, and didn’t miss a beat.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to their guy, Bennett came out after a three-hour rain delay, whatever it was, and kept pounding that zone,” Rodriguez said.
The Bears started out OK, as they extended a streak of scoring at least one run in the first inning to seven straight games. They visited the run manufacturing plant, as Jack Pineda reached on an infield single when he hit a come-backer that ricocheted off Bennett’s leg. Pineda moved to second on a groundout, stole third base, then scored on another groundout, giving BU a 1-0 lead.
Oklahoma bounded back in the second, taking a 2-1 advantage. BU starter Blake Helton gave up three hits in the inning, including a solo homer to McKenna and a flare RBI single from Kendall Pettis. But then the rain blew in and forced a stoppage, sending the players scurrying for the tarp.
Almost four hours later when play resumed, Helton had left the game for the Bears, but OU’s relentless pounding never really stopped. The Sooners hit .310 with seven home runs for the three-game series.
Bennett (4-3) picked up the win for the Sooners, while Luke Taggart closed things out with a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season. Helton (4-3) suffered the loss for Baylor in a tough-luck 1.2-inning outing that would’ve been longer if not for the rain delay.
Despite the sour ending, the Bears’ season continues. They’ll turn their attention to OKC and the Big 12 tournament, and still should be in decent position for a spot in an NCAA regional when that field is announced on May 31. Rodriguez said that for the sake of the 13 seniors, he hopes the season lasts deep into June.