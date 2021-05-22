Thundering Sooners boom four longballs, take series from Bears, 6-5

Honestly, the Bears couldn’t have scripted it any better at the end. Trailing 6-5 entering the bottom of the ninth, they ended up with the perfect storybook situation. With two outs, they had the tying run standing on second base in the person of centerfielder Jared McKenzie, one of the swiftest runners on the team. And they had Andy Thomas, one of the top candidates for Big 12 Player of the Year, stepping into the batter’s box.

Unfortunately for Baylor, Thomas nubbed a ground ball to second in his final at-bat at Baylor Ballpark, ending the threat for the Bears. Thomas endured a rare 0-for-4 day at the dish.

“As soon as I saw him walking up, I thought, ‘Here we go,’” Rodriguez said. “In my heart, I’m like, regardless of what happens, I had a great feeling about it. Regardless of what happens, everything lined up right. We got our possible Player of the Year up to the plate, a guy who played every game for us, who has helped us coach, helped us lead. That’s the guy I want up to the plate. In my heart, I’m like, this is going to happen, just because he’s seeing the ball really well. He’s doing a lot of good things. He just got on top of it and hit it right at somebody. It’s bad luck.”