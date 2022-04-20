Tight ends valuable in Baylor offense

Tight ends might be a vanishing breed at most college football programs, but they’re welcome and needed at Baylor.

It’s not unusual for the Bears to place two tight ends on the field in some situations. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has even occasionally used Gavin Yates as a fullback.

That’s why veterans Ben Sims and Drake Dabney can’t wait to see how Grimes is going to use them next in his wide-zone offensive scheme.

“I think this offense allows tight ends to do a little bit of everything, whether it's catching passes or being on the front side and back side of wide zone,” Sims said. “Schematically our offense is so large that we’re expected to do a little bit of everything. It takes a lot of versatility.”

Along with his duties as offensive coordinator, Grimes is the position coach for Baylor’s tight ends. But he isn’t showing favoritism because he uses them so often. He simply knows how effective they can be as another offensive option.

“I think I’ve just always had an affinity for tight ends and what they can do for you,” Grimes said. “I think it’s one of the things that sets us apart, hopefully. I think it gives you a lot of different types of options in terms of how you can run the ball if you can provide an extra gap the defense has to defend. I think it gives you some different options in the throw game, especially when it comes to the play-action stuff that we like to do quite a bit.”

Sims was one of the most productive tight ends in the Big 12 as he made 31 catches for 361 yards and six touchdowns during Baylor’s 2021 Big 12 championship season.

At 6-4 and 253 pounds, Sims looks like an NFL tight end. To prepare for the next level, Sims wants to become a more dominating blocker during his senior year.

“Yeah, it’s always been a topic of discussion,” Sims said. “You can always do better, right? Especially the front side of wide zone. That’s a big point of growing this spring, I guess. (Grimes) talks to me directly about taking that next step. That’s really the point of emphasis.”

Dabney is another big target at 6-5 and 252 pounds. After making 10 catches for 91 yards and two scores as a sophomore, he hopes more passes will come his way in 2022.

Like Sims, Dabney wants to become a more complete tight end by improving his blocking skills.

“A few of my goals are to be a more dominant blocker, but the next thing is to get better in the passing game,” Dabney said. “I know what I can do, but also there’s stuff to get better on, and playing with more speed and running more efficient routes. When that ball comes to me, it’s just making plays.”

There isn’t a more versatile tight end on Baylor’s roster than Yates, who made four catches for 35 yards as a freshman last season.

But the 6-3, 240-pound Yates lined up at fullback and ran for a two-yard touchdown in Baylor’s 45-7 win over Kansas. The toughest part of that play was during the touchdown celebration when 6-7, 310-pound offensive tackle Connor Galvin fell on top of him.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Yates said. “They called the play in the huddle and my heart started to beat pretty fast. I just grabbed the ball from Gerry (Bohanon) and put my head down and ran. I heard Ben (Sims) talking to me, ‘Yates, you scored, you scored.’ Connor Galvin’s on top of me. I can’t move, I feel like I’m getting squashed. I needed to get up, I can’t breathe.”

Grimes has also used linebacker Dillon Doyle at fullback, so Yates has a friendly competition with him.

“Every time we go at it and there’s smack talk after, but it’s always good times,” Yates said. “I love hitting Dillon and he loves hitting me back. There’s always competition and I love competition, and if he beats me out, so be it.”

While Baylor’s tight ends have considerable experience, the wide receivers are a young group except for sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes.

“I would like to see the tight ends’ role increase, but ultimately, you have to get the ball in the hands of your playmakers,” Grimes said. “At receiver, we’re playing with a lot of guys who haven’t played many snaps. And that is a concern. We definitely have to have some guys mature and develop in that room.”

Baylor also has freshman tight ends Kelsey Johnson and Cody Mladenka on board after they arrived on campus for the spring semester after signing in November as part of the 2022 class.

The tight end room has a hearty blend of experience and youth, and they’re not an afterthought like at so many schools.

“It’s great right now,” Dabney said. “Ben and I are always pushing each other to be the best we can be in every aspect of our game. We got a lot of young guys coming in that are maturing and stepping up in a big way. We’re just kind of working together and helping out on things and pushing each other.”

