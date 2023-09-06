It just goes without saying that when you’re throwing against air, you’re much more likely to complete a pass.

For some odd reason, Baylor’s defense left a lot of air around Texas State’s receivers last week.

Time and again in the Bears’ 42-31 season-opening loss to the Bobcats, receivers danced through the BU secondary with a fat cushion of space around them. For instance, Texas State’s first touchdown of the game came on a simple 10-yard hitch route from quarterback TJ Finley to his running back Ismail Mahdi. The play didn’t appear to be anything all that complicated. A man went in motion before the snap, and then Mahdi released out of the backfield, but no Baylor defender picked him up. When Mahdi caught the ball, the nearest BU defender stood about seven yards away.

Easy money for the Bobcats.

Egg on the face for the Bears.

So, what exactly happened to Baylor’s defense? And, perhaps more importantly, can the problems be fixed?

“I think they are (correctable mistakes),” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said this week, leading up to Saturday’s home game with 12th-ranked Utah. “A lot of those were matchups, and we have better matchups on those guys. I think at times we got safeties on receivers, and we can get corners on receivers.

“I think within the technique of all of it, there’s times when the splits of that receiver (were) tight. So that safety’s outside leverage, which we’re counting on middle-field help if it goes vertical. If that’s the case, and when it did happen, we didn’t have the middle-field safety to help. So, it really should be a bracket on that receiver. That receiver was wide, which happened a couple of times, and we’re inside leverage. We should be pushing them and using them towards the sideline.”

Translation: The Bears messed up. They messed up a lot. They suffered breakdowns, they found themselves out of position, and it led to multiple one-on-one matchups in which they clearly were outmatched. Particularly, Baylor’s safeties got burned when matched up on the Bobcat wide receivers.

“Our corners played well in man coverage,” Aranda said. “I feel like our safeties struggled quite a bit. I think there’s a personnel change there, as well as, if this is what the scheme is, let’s follow the scheme all the way. If we’re counting on help, let’s get the help. I think those two things when it comes to that.”

Unfortunately for Baylor, its safety group won’t be at full strength when the Bears (0-1) meet the Utes (1-0) this week. Redshirt sophomore Devin Lemear suffered a dislocated elbow in the season opener and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. Sophomore Alfonzo Allen will take Lemear’s spot at the top of the depth chart.

“Alfonzo’s got a great knack for being around the ball,” Aranda said. “I think he can cover but he can also blitz and set edges in the run game. He’s got some craftiness about him and there’s an ability to kind of get in and out and make plays when the ball is heading his way. And so, sometimes not always the way you draw it up, but he can come away and make a play. … He’s also a great communicator. I think he knows ball and studies it and spends quite amount of time invested in just learning, not only his thing, but everyone else’s thing and so he can communicate those things.”

With 18 career games and 14 starts to his credit, Lemear is the most experienced member of a BU secondary that remains rather green. Sophomore cornerback Tevin Williams III owns just one start, coming in last week’s game. Junior cornerback Chateau Reed has 20 career games of experience, but no starts. Sophomore safety Devyn Bobby also has one start on his participation chart.

Clearly, they’re still learning. But Baylor’s defenders insist the mistakes made against Texas State can — and will — be fixed.

“I think it was just little mistakes here and there,” said linebacker Kyler Jordan. “I want to praise Texas State, I think Texas State played a really good football game. We did some stuff on defense that was uncharacteristic for us. People trying to do more than what they need to. I think getting back to square one and taking care of your job.”

Entering the film room after such a dismal performance can be like walking into a horror flick. A really bad and especially gory horror flick. Nobody really wants to watch, but the BU defenders forced themselves to not look away.

Getting better is a priority, Jordan said.

“You can imagine after a loss coming back on Monday working on corrections and stuff, it was just little things here and there that get a little frustrating,” Jordan said. “We could’ve put up the bar a little bit on Saturday better than we did. Just getting it fixed for future reference and learning from our mistakes.”

Utah presents a unique challenge for Baylor’s defense considering the Utes could trot out any one of about three different quarterbacks at the Bears. Standout senior quarterback Cam Rising didn’t play in Utah’s 24-11 opening win over Florida as he continues to rehabilitate an ACL injury he suffered in last season’s Rose Bowl. Bryson Barnes took over for the Utes’ opener and produced solid if unspectacular results: 12-of-18 passing, 159 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions. Nate Johnson also received some action and went 3-for-4 for six yards.

Rising has been cleared for full practice activities, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll be on the field against Baylor.

“If the starter’s back, I mean, he’s very talented throwing the football,” Aranda said, referring to Rising. “And (he) has a knack to put the ball where it needs to be. Balls are out prior to breaks (on routes) being made. That type of timing is what he’s been used to. And so, if it is him, then we’ll have to see if that’s where that’s at when we play him.”

Really, the Bears need to be ready for anything. They need to put any residual bitterness over the Texas State loss behind them and be ready for a nasty Utah team. Defensively, they need to read plays better, execute better, produce a stronger pass rush. And Lord knows they need to cover better.