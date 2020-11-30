Time to finish: Aranda looking for strong close to 2020

Baylor coach Dave Aranda will never experience another year like 2020, and it’s a good bet that he’d never request one.
With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of his first Baylor spring practices, the Bears came into the season with more Zoom virtual meetings under their belt than workouts and actual face to face interactions.
This season has been filled with numerous stops and starts due to COVID-19 issues, and there is some question whether Saturday’s game against No. 13 Oklahoma in Norman will be played due to virus problems in the Sooners’ program.
“We got a shot,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley during Monday's Big 12 coaches teleconference. “We’ll see.”
After five straight losses, Saturday's emotional 32-31 win over Kansas State gives the Bears optimism for a strong finish.
The Bears will likely be underdogs in both of their last two games, beginning with Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff against the Sooners before completing the regular season on Dec. 12 with a 6 p.m. kickoff against No. 19 Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium.
“The wins would allow us to not have those lows, and continue with those highs and build on recruiting and build on more skilled acquisition because you’re not focusing on other things,” Aranda said. “So I feel like we’re all in. I think the opportunity is there and we’re thankful for it.”
The NCAA’s early signing period will be Dec. 16-18, starting just four days after the season finale against Oklahoma State.
The Bears have 16 commitments in the 2021 class, but lost three commitments in recent weeks as Baylor was struggling to win on the field.
From the 2021 class, DeSoto defensive lineman Byron Murphy switched his commitment to Texas while Duncanville wide receiver Roderick Daniels flipped to SMU. Shadow Creek receiver Randy Masters, a 2022 recruit, switched to Cincinnati.
While Aranda and his staff will seek to fill out the 2021 recruiting class, they’re hoping the momentum from the Kansas State win will carry over against the powerful Sooners.
“When you do it one time you can do it another time,” Aranda said. “We’re going to continue harping on that and messaging that the best we can. For leaders to emerge and kind of step out there and make plays, and to have our team step up and then back them up, I think that’s the way.”
Riding a five-game winning streak, the Sooners (6-2, 5-2) are seeking a spot in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 19 against Iowa State.
Due to positive COVID-19 cases throughout the athletic department, Oklahoma’s Nov. 28 game against West Virginia was postponed until Dec. 12.
The Sooners returned to their football facilities on Monday after they were shut down for five days last week, but some players likely won’t be available against Baylor.
“Having your entire facility, operation, everything shut down for five days, that’s a big deal,” Riley said. “That’s five days that you’re not on the field, not working. So I still think it’s something we can absolutely overcome, but obviously, having a great week all the way around from today on is going to be critical for us.”
In their last game on Nov. 21 against Bedlam rival Oklahoma State, the Sooners played some of their best football of the season in a 41-13 blowout.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler continued to show greater confidence as the season has progressed as he hit 17 of 24 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys.
Aranda has been impressed by how Riley has adapted his offense to the strengths of each of his quarterbacks, including 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, 2019 starter Jalen Hurts and now Rattler.
“I think it’s a great credit to coach Riley and just the staff there,” Aranda said. “For however long, personally for me I’ve been looking at OU, and the success that they’ve had with this quarterback or that quarterback or whatever quarterback they’ve had, is that the offense has looked different and it’s suited whatever guy that they’ve had. And I think you can see that here with Rattler. I think he’s found where he’s comfortable and he’s performing at a high level.”
Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson exploded for 149 yards rushing against the Cowboys while receiver Theo Wease caught a pair of touchdown passes. An improving Oklahoma defense held the Cowboys to 246 yards total offense, including just 78 yards on the ground.
“Their defense looks fast, coordinated and they’re fitting in the right stuff,” Aranda said. “They’re feasting on people right now, and that’s so impressive to see. I’m a big fan of (defensive coordinator) Alex Grinch. I want to see him have success, just not this Saturday.”
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was named Big 12 offensive player of the week after hitting 31 of 39 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 56 yards and two scores on 23 carries against Kansas State.
Baylor kicker John Mayers earned Big 12 special teams player of the week after nailing a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bears the one-point win over the Wildcats.
However, there are many areas where the Bears can improve. The Wildcats sacked Brewer seven times while Baylor’s defense didn’t record a sack. The Bears were hit with eight penalties for 87 yards.
After missing the Kansas State game with an injury, redshirt freshman running back Qualan Jones is questionable for the Oklahoma game. But there are a lot of positive vibes around Aranda’s program following the last-second win over the Wildcats.
“The mood is good,” Aranda said. “Sunday was a good practice. I thought the meetings were good. We watched the film together and we were able to make the corrections and adjustments they need to make. We had a lot of good energy. For our players and coaches, it was a shot in the arm.”
