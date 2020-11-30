Time to finish: Aranda looking for strong close to 2020

The Sooners returned to their football facilities on Monday after they were shut down for five days last week, but some players likely won’t be available against Baylor.

“Having your entire facility, operation, everything shut down for five days, that’s a big deal,” Riley said. “That’s five days that you’re not on the field, not working. So I still think it’s something we can absolutely overcome, but obviously, having a great week all the way around from today on is going to be critical for us.”

In their last game on Nov. 21 against Bedlam rival Oklahoma State, the Sooners played some of their best football of the season in a 41-13 blowout.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler continued to show greater confidence as the season has progressed as he hit 17 of 24 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys.

Aranda has been impressed by how Riley has adapted his offense to the strengths of each of his quarterbacks, including 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, 2019 starter Jalen Hurts and now Rattler.