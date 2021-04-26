'Time to go home': Mulkey says she would only leave Baylor for LSU

It was a moment Baylor Lady Bears fans never wanted to see, but it came to pass on Monday.

LSU introduced Kim Mulkey, who guided the Lady Bears to three national championships, as the Tigers’ new women’s basketball coach on Monday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

A large crowd, which included Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards and LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri along with university administrators and Tigers fans, gave Mulkey a standing ovation when LSU athletic director Scoot Woodward introduced her.

“There are great coaches all over this country, but It’s not every day you get to hire a champion,” Woodward said. “That’s exactly what Kim Mulkey is. A champion. Period.”

A day earlier, LSU announced that it had successfully hired Mulkey away from Baylor, where she guided the Lady Bears’ program for the last 21 seasons.

Mulkey didn’t address Waco media or return text messages from the Trib on Sunday. But she did meet with the Baylor players and told them of her decision. She was asked about that meeting by a member of the Baton Rouge media.