Ding, ding.

It's opening day of college baseball.

For the first time under Mitch Thompson, Baylor baseball will hit the field against an opponent wearing a different jersey than its own. Even with about three decades of coaching experience, the skipper noted his excitement.

“No doubt, I'm going to have butterflies. It's going to be hard to sleep tonight,” Thompson said. “There's going to be excitement to sleep and then you got all these things going through your head — are we ready for this? Are we ready for that? But there's lots to learn as you play. If we win, we win. If we lose, we learn.”

Thompson will hope to learn a lot about his young squad when it faces Central Michigan in a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday at 3 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark. Picked last out of nine teams in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Bears are looking to prove skeptics wrong.

The Bears return 15 players from the 2022 season and welcomed 23 newcomers, 13 of which are transfers. Texas A&M transfer Austin Stracener is one of nine joining the Bears from another Division I program and will likely see time in the middle infield at either second or short. The New Braunfels native and amateur barber said the team has been itching to play someone else.

“We've been preparing for this game all fall,” Stracener said. “We have a bunch of 'team' guys and we've been practicing all fall. I think all of us are just ready to get out there and compete.”

The Bears lost most of their offensive production from the last two seasons as outfielder Jared McKenzie and infielders Kyle Nevin and Jack Pineda moved on to play professionally following their picks in 2022 MLB Draft.

Infielder Tre Richardson transferred to TCU. Sophomore first baseman Casen Neumann is the only returner to hit a home run out of the five returners to see plate appearances in 2022.

While the lineup will remain a mystery until game time, the rotation has been set and unsurprisingly it will be fifth-year senior Blake Helton taking the mound on opening day.

The veteran righty enters the weekend with a 4.15 ERA over 106.1 innings and a 6-6 record for the Green and Gold. Helton pitched just 20.2 innings last season after battling injury but holds the most starting experience on the team.

“He's super qualified for the Friday night job,” said junior righty Cole Stasio. “Every time he goes out there, you know he's going to compete and he's going to compete hard. That's our guy. It's fun to watch him play. He's super qualified for that job.”

Following in the rotation on Saturday afternoon will be another crafty southpaw, junior pitcher/outfielder Cam Caley. The two-way player spent the better half of the 2022 season as a midweek starter, going 4-0 despite a 6.68 ERA and posted 23 strikeouts over 32.1 innings. In an outstanding May 3 outing against Tarleton, Caley took a no-hitter into the sixth.

Rounding out the rotation on Sunday will be sophomore right-handed hurler Mason Marriott who posted a 5.96 ERA and 2-3 record in 18 appearances, which included one start.

Marriott makes the jump to starter after having mostly a closer role in his freshman season, which saw him tally five saves and six multi-strikeout outings as well as eight scoreless appearances. Thompson said both Caley and Marriott are expected to give the Bears competitive starts this weekend.

Baylor will be up against a Central Michigan team that's coming off its third consecutive 40-win season and was voted second in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll as the defending MAC tournament champion. The Chippewas finished 2022 with a 43-19 record and a third consecutive NCAA regional appearance.

Central Michigan will have its own fifth-year lefty/outfielder taking the mound on Friday in Garrett Navarra. The Michigan native sports a 5.43 career ERA across 161.2 innings pitched.

Sophomore lefty Adam Mrakitsch (7-1, 2.37 ERA in 2022) will pitch Saturday while Kellogg Community College transfer Keegan Batka (5-3, 4.50 ERA in 2022) will start Sunday.

Offensively, the Chippewas will also be working on replacing the top half of their 2022 lineup, returning four starters with first baseman Danny Wuestenfield (.317/.520/.410) leading the group at the plate.

“They're a really good club,” Thompson said. “They've won 85 games in the last two years combined. They're not the name that everybody goes, 'Yeah, this is an Omaha team.' But this is a program that for about probably 40-50 years has been a really strong, competitive Division I baseball program. They've got a lot of tradition, a lot of really good coaches. I know their staff. They're good people. And they're not coming in here to tiptoe around, I promise you that.”

Game two is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and the final contest slated for 1 p.m. Sunday.

A pair of former Bears will have time in the broadcast booths as analysts. Richard Cunningham (2015-19) joins Lincoln Rose on Friday's Big 12 Now on ESPN+ stream and Tyler Thomas (2018-22) makes his radio debut on Saturday, joining Ryan Boyd on the FOX Sports Central Texas broadcast. Derek Smith and Boyd will provide the radio broadcasts on Friday and Saturday on ESPN Central Texas.

BEAR FACTS: Probable starters for Baylor vs. Central Michigan — Friday: RHP Blake Helton (0-1, 2.61 ERA) vs. LHP Garrett Navarra (10-3, 5.15 ERA); Saturday: LHP Cam Caley (4-0, 6.68 ERA) vs. LHP Adam Mrakitsch (7-1, 2.37 ERA); Sunday: RHP Mason Marriott (2-3, 5.96 ERA) vs. Keegan Batka (5-3, 4.50 ERA).