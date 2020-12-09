Time to rebound: Lady Bears open Big 12 play at WVU

But there won’t be anything easy about playing West Virginia, which has wins over LSU and Tennessee to its credit in this young season.

“They are playing very, very excited,” Mulkey said. “They just beat Tennessee and they’re undefeated.”

The key for Baylor will be bouncing back from a hard-to-take defeat against the Razorbacks. Arkansas made 30 of 39 free throws, attempting 21 more than Baylor on the way to a five-point win. The Lady Bears actually made more field goals and shot a better percentage from the field.

But Mulkey said the Razorback guards were savvy enough to get to the stripe.

“I wanted to see if we fouled that much,” Mulkey said. “I wanted to see if 39 free throws were actually, should have been shot. Quite frankly, I think there were some terrible calls. … I can’t get on our kids in some of those situations. I thought Arkansas was smart in that they have those returning players and they know how to make just enough contact to sell it.”