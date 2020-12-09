Time to rebound: Lady Bears open Big 12 play at WVU

Real tests of toughness don’t come along just when they’re convenient.
In fact, it’s the timing that often turns a normal situation into a trial.
That’s the situation the Baylor Lady Bears face as they travel to open Big 12 play at West Virginia on Thursday night.
Seventh-ranked Baylor (2-1) is in the midst of three consecutive road games against high-caliber opponents. The Lady Bears defeated South Florida last week in Tampa, then dropped their first game of the season on Sunday versus then-16th-ranked Arkansas in Fayetteville.
The road will not get any easier as Baylor faces the Mountaineers (4-0) at 6 p.m. at WVU Coliseum.
“We’re split now — one-and-one of those three games that are on the road that are tough,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “This is an important game, obviously, because it is conference. This game will not win or lose the conference for you. This game will be another indicator of have we made progress.”
Mulkey, who has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and is scheduled to be inducted in May, hasn’t lost back-to-back games in her head coaching career very many times. The last time the Lady Bears dropped consecutive decisions came in 2015 when they lost two games in four days in late February at Oklahoma and at Iowa State.
But there won’t be anything easy about playing West Virginia, which has wins over LSU and Tennessee to its credit in this young season.
“They are playing very, very excited,” Mulkey said. “They just beat Tennessee and they’re undefeated.”
The key for Baylor will be bouncing back from a hard-to-take defeat against the Razorbacks. Arkansas made 30 of 39 free throws, attempting 21 more than Baylor on the way to a five-point win. The Lady Bears actually made more field goals and shot a better percentage from the field.
But Mulkey said the Razorback guards were savvy enough to get to the stripe.
“I wanted to see if we fouled that much,” Mulkey said. “I wanted to see if 39 free throws were actually, should have been shot. Quite frankly, I think there were some terrible calls. … I can’t get on our kids in some of those situations. I thought Arkansas was smart in that they have those returning players and they know how to make just enough contact to sell it.”
It’s up to the Lady Bears to learn on the fly as they’ll see another experienced scorer in Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick, who posted 27 points, five steals and five assists in the win over the Volunteers on Sunday. Gondrezick is a redshirt senior who has averaged double-digit scoring in every season of her college career.
But it won’t be as simple as sending Baylor defensive stopper DiDi Richards to guard West Virginia’s top scorer.
“If they walked the ball up the floor it would be,” Mulkey said. “What we’re having to adjust to, just because we’re so inexperienced, is transition defense just like at Arkansas. (West Virginia is) going to push the ball up the floor. So, in transition defense, you’re not going to be caught on Kysre every time. … So DiDi is going to be caught on several players.”
Baylor got a boost as Richards returned from injury to lead the Lady Bears to a win over South Florida. She contributed eight points and eight assists against Arkansas to help keep Baylor close.
The Razorbacks' parade to the free-throw line meant the Lady Bears got in foul trouble quickly. Center Queen Egbo, in particular, played just 11 minutes. But graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington stepped into the void and scored 24, her most at Baylor so far.
Baylor has won 10 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships. In order to start another conference slate with a road win at West Virginia, the Lady Bears might need Carrington to keep up production with Egbo in the game and Richards and NaLyssa Smith bringing their respective savvy and skill sets to the floor.
