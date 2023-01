Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin announced Monday that he's returning for his fifth season of eligibility.

As a fourth-year senior in 2022, Franklin finished with 36 tackles with three for loss and 1.5 sacks while also breaking up three passes.

For his career, Franklin has collected 90 tackles with 13.5 for loss and eight sacks. The 2020 season didn't count against player eligibility due to COVID-19 restrictions.