Together again: Aranda, Miles reunite in Baylor opener

On New Year’s Day 2016, veteran LSU coach Les Miles hired a rising defensive coordinator named Dave Aranda to his staff.
Now in an interesting plot twist, Aranda’s head coaching debut at Baylor will be against Miles, who is in his second year as Kansas’ head coach.
After their first three games were called off due to COVID-19 issues, the Bears will finally get their season underway against Kansas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
The 45,000-seat McLane Stadium will be limited to 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19 limitations in the Big 12 game. Aranda will be happy to see Miles across the field on the Jayhawks sideline.
“I think Les is one of my favorite all-time people,” Aranda said. “The immediate takeaway from him is just how generous he is, how real he is, just an authentic person. What you see is what you get. When I got to LSU, he and his family welcomed me, they’re great people. I have so much respect for him and he does it the right way.”
Aranda’s time with Miles at LSU was brief. Four games into the 2016 season, LSU fired Miles in his 12th season due in large part to offensive problems that had led to a 2-2 record. Miles enjoyed a highly successful tenure at LSU as he went 114-34 and won the 2007 national championship.
Defensive line coach Ed Orgeron took over as interim head coach and eventually guided LSU to the 2019 championship with Aranda as defensive coordinator.
Though Aranda’s head coaching debut has been repeatedly delayed after Baylor’s games against Ole Miss on Sept. 6, Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 and Houston on Sept. 19 were called off, Miles believes he’s going to thrive in his Baylor coaching career.
“Dave’s going to be fine,” Miles said. “He’s got his feet on the ground, his instincts are good, and he knows what to do and what not to do. He’s going to be a great coach for a long time.”
Kansas managed to get its first game in against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12 in Lawrence, but it wasn’t one the Jayhawks want to remember.
With Grayson McCall throwing three touchdown passes, Coastal Carolina pulled off a 38-23 win for its second win over the Jayhawks in the last two seasons.
Meanwhile, Kansas quarterback Miles Kendrick hit 15 of 24 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. The Jayhawks’ ground game had some success as Velton Gardner carried 11 times for 81 yards and a touchdown while Pooka Williams picked up 67 yards on 12 carries.
“I think offensively, they test a 3-4 front with their run game and they attack you with angles and they really make you have to account for formations,” Aranda said. “They’ve got a running back (Williams) where, if you’re not where you’re supposed to be, it can be a long run.”
While the Jayhawks didn’t perform at the level they wanted, Baylor at least has film on them. Nobody knows exactly what the Bears will look like since Aranda is a first-year head coach for a team that hasn’t played yet.
The Bears will likely run their offense at a faster tempo than last season with former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora as offensive coordinator. Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has shown more arm strength in practice while Fedora has emphasized getting the ball out his hands quicker to avoid sacks after Baylor’s offensive line allowed a Big 12-high 38 last year.
Brewer will seek his fourth straight win against Kansas, which began in 2017 when he guided the Bears to a 38-9 blowout in Lawrence for their only win in an 1-11 season. In his first college start, Brewer threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
On their way to the Big 12 championship game last season, the Bears romped to a 61-6 blowout of the Jayhawks as Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown in the regular season finale. But Brewer is expecting a bigger challenge from the Kansas defense on Saturday.
“Back to that freshman year, I remember that was a big win to get us on track,” Brewer said. “Fast forward to this year, they’re a physical defense that flies around and plays with a lot of effort. It will be a tall task. We’ll have to play really well. I know that those guys will be fired up to come play us. We’ll have to be firing on all cylinders to match their intensity.”
Brewer is looking forward to playing behind an offensive line that got a late boost when two-year starting UCLA tackle Jake Burton came to Baylor as a graduate transfer.
“He’s a guy who has played a lot of football and you can tell just the way he carries himself,” Brewer said. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him the past few weeks that he’s been here. The first day he got here, he pretty much knew every single protection, everything that he’s supposed to know. Kind of a guy you can tell that he wants to step in and have a big impact, and I think he will.”
After primarily playing a three-man front last season, Baylor’s defense will likely use a variety of three and four-man fronts under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.
The Bears only return two starters from the Big 12’s best defense last season. The key for the Bears will be developing a strong pass rush after losing All-America defensive end James Lynch, all-Big 12 nose tackle Bravvion Roy and end James Lockhart.
Baylor hopes Arkansas State graduate transfer William Bradley-King will be a pass rushing force after collecting 8.5 sacks last year.
“I think we’ll have some really good pass rushers,” Brewer said. “I expect them to get after the quarterback a little bit. We’ve shown a variation of things defensively. I’ve been impressed with those guys on that side of the ball. I’m glad we have a guy like (junior all-Big 12 linebacker) Terrel Bernard leading one side of the ball. I think he’ll have those guys ready to go.”
Since becoming Baylor’s coach in January, Aranda has spent a great deal of time getting to know his players off the field and has seen what they can do in practice.
Now that Baylor’s first game is finally here, Aranda is anxious to see what they do on the field.
“For us particularly it’s been a lot of things off the field and getting to know more the person than the player,” Aranda said. “I continue to be impressed. I’m really blessed to be a part of this team and really looking forward to the opportunity to show everybody what we’ve got.”
