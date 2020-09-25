Together again: Aranda, Miles reunite in Baylor opener

While the Jayhawks didn’t perform at the level they wanted, Baylor at least has film on them. Nobody knows exactly what the Bears will look like since Aranda is a first-year head coach for a team that hasn’t played yet.

The Bears will likely run their offense at a faster tempo than last season with former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora as offensive coordinator. Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has shown more arm strength in practice while Fedora has emphasized getting the ball out his hands quicker to avoid sacks after Baylor’s offensive line allowed a Big 12-high 38 last year.

Brewer will seek his fourth straight win against Kansas, which began in 2017 when he guided the Bears to a 38-9 blowout in Lawrence for their only win in an 1-11 season. In his first college start, Brewer threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

On their way to the Big 12 championship game last season, the Bears romped to a 61-6 blowout of the Jayhawks as Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown in the regular season finale. But Brewer is expecting a bigger challenge from the Kansas defense on Saturday.