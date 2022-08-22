 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Too Tall' Jones speaking at Tuesday's Kickoff Luncheon

  • 0
IndyCar Texas Auto Racing

Former Dallas Cowboy Ed "Too Tall" Jones will be in Waco Tuesday to speak at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's Kickoff Luncheon.

 Larry Papke, Associated Press

Ed “Too Tall” Jones, one of the great Dallas Cowboy defenders in history, will speak at the annual Central Texas Kickoff Luncheon on Tuesday at the Baylor Club, organized by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Jones, a 6-foot-9 defensive end, played 15 seasons for the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls while winning a Super Bowl ring in the 1977 season. His unofficial total of 106 career sacks — the NFL didn’t record sacks as an official stat until 1982 — ranks third in team history.

Also at the luncheon, Baylor’s Dave Aranda will provide a look at his team, and a local television station will offer a glimpse at the Centex high school scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears No. 10 in AP poll

Bears No. 10 in AP poll

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor continued to earn national respect as the Bears were picked No. 10 in the Associated Press preseason poll rel…

Griner appeals Russian prison sentence

Griner appeals Russian prison sentence

Lawyers for Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her 9-year sentence for drug possession, Russian news agencies reported Monday, amid talks that could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Althea Gibson becomes first African-American on US tennis tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert