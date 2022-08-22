'Too Tall' Jones speaking at Tuesday's Kickoff Luncheon

Ed “Too Tall” Jones, one of the great Dallas Cowboy defenders in history, will speak at the annual Central Texas Kickoff Luncheon on Tuesday at the Baylor Club, organized by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Jones, a 6-foot-9 defensive end, played 15 seasons for the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls while winning a Super Bowl ring in the 1977 season. His unofficial total of 106 career sacks — the NFL didn’t record sacks as an official stat until 1982 — ranks third in team history.

Also at the luncheon, Baylor’s Dave Aranda will provide a look at his team, and a local television station will offer a glimpse at the Centex high school scene.