Top 10 Baylor-Texas matchup finally here

Since an 82-67 win over Kansas State on Jan. 16 at the Erwin Center, the Longhorns have played just one game. With Texas coach Shaka Smart out and only eight scholarship players available due to COVID-19, the Longhorns were still highly competitive in an 80-79 loss to No. 9 Oklahoma on Jan. 26 in Austin.

Three of Texas’ last four games have been canceled or postponed. COVID-19 issues at Iowa State and TCU forced postponements while Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Kentucky in Lexington was canceled due to coronavirus issues in the Wildcats' program.

Smart said he got out of COVID-19 isolation on Sunday to coach practice, and expects to have a full squad against a Baylor team that leads second-place Texas by 2½ games in the Big 12 race.

“Glad to be back,” said Smart during his Monday Zoom press conference. “It was the first practice with everybody in our program, not in isolation or quarantine, in 19 days. It was much needed to get back together. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get better and improve, and get back to the 1,000-percent focus in the way we want to be as a basketball team on the court.”