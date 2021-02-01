Top 10 Baylor-Texas matchup finally here

Seven weeks after COVID-19 postponed their first meeting, the long-awaited top 10 matchup between Baylor and Texas will finally be played.
Still unbeaten after 16 games, the No. 2 Bears will face the No. 6 Longhorns at 6 p.m. Tuesday before limited fans at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
The Bears didn’t play their scheduled Dec. 13 Big 12 opener against the Longhorns at the Ferrell Center due to COVID-19 issues within the Baylor basketball program. That game hasn’t yet been rescheduled, but could potentially be played during the last week of the regular season leading up to the Big 12 tournament.
With an 8-0 Big 12 record, the Bears are hitting the midpoint of their conference schedule. The Longhorns (11-3, 5-2) will be the highest ranked opponent Baylor has faced since an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.
“They have a lot of similarities to our team from the standpoint that it’s two top 10 defenses in the country, two teams that are really good on the glass, two teams that are really good in transition,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They have very talented players and experienced players. I think you look across the country, and teams that have more experienced players and depth usually are more successful this year. That’s why we and Texas are off to such great starts.”
Since an 82-67 win over Kansas State on Jan. 16 at the Erwin Center, the Longhorns have played just one game. With Texas coach Shaka Smart out and only eight scholarship players available due to COVID-19, the Longhorns were still highly competitive in an 80-79 loss to No. 9 Oklahoma on Jan. 26 in Austin.
Three of Texas’ last four games have been canceled or postponed. COVID-19 issues at Iowa State and TCU forced postponements while Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Kentucky in Lexington was canceled due to coronavirus issues in the Wildcats' program.
Smart said he got out of COVID-19 isolation on Sunday to coach practice, and expects to have a full squad against a Baylor team that leads second-place Texas by 2½ games in the Big 12 race.
“Glad to be back,” said Smart during his Monday Zoom press conference. “It was the first practice with everybody in our program, not in isolation or quarantine, in 19 days. It was much needed to get back together. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get better and improve, and get back to the 1,000-percent focus in the way we want to be as a basketball team on the court.”
Now in his sixth season at Texas, this appears to be Smart’s best team. With veteran players like Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Matt Coleman and Jericho Sims joined by likely one-and-done freshman forward Greg Brown, the Longhorns are versatile and athletic.
Like Baylor, Texas’ scoring is led by an experienced backcourt as Jones is averaging 14.7 points while Ramey is averaging 13.9 points and shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range. Guard Matt Coleman is averaging 13.1 points and a team-high 4.1 assists.
“They love playing with each other, you can tell,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “They’ve been playing really well. I think it’s going to be a little bit difficult for them, just because of some of the people coming back from COVID. They’ve got to get that team chemistry back. But it’s going to be a good game.”
The Longhorns also feature talent inside as the 6-9 Brown is averaging 11.9 points and a team-high eight rebounds. NBA Draftnet.com projects the gifted freshman to be picked No. 7 overall by New Orleans in the 2021 draft.
“He has a chance to be one of the best rebounders to ever play at Texas if he keeps rebounding at the percentages he’s rebounding at per minute,” Drew said. “It’s really hard to keep him off the glass. At the same time, he’s knocking down shots, he’s creating off the bounce. He’s a very versatile defender. There’s a reason why he’s projected so high in the draft, a lot of things you can’t teach.”
Kai Jones, a 6-11 sophomore forward, is another force in the paint as he’s averaging nine points and 5.2 rebounds while Sims is a 6-10 senior forward who is averaging 7.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. Though Baylor beat Texas twice last year, Sims averaged 11 points and 14.5 rebounds in the two games.
“Every time we play him, he’s really good,” Drew said. “I heard the other day, watching one of their games, (Kansas coach) Bill Self called him the most athletic player in the conference. I don’t know if he’s the most athletic, but if there’s someone equal with him, that’s probably it. He’s very talented and hard to keep off the glass. His dunks are usually on SportsCenter.”
While Texas’ game against Kentucky was canceled, Baylor rolled to an 84-72 win over Auburn in Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Adam Flagler came off the bench for a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds while Jared Butler collected 16 points and five assists and MaCio Teague scored 15 and Mitchell 13.
For the season, Baylor’s top four scorers are guards as Butler is averaging 16.8 points and shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range, Teague is averaging 15 points and shooting 85.1 percent from the free throw line, and Mitchell is averaging 12.8 points and shooting 47.2 percent from 3-point range. Flagler has come off the bench to average 10.4 points while hitting 3-pointers at a 44.3 percent clip.
They’re all tremendous ball distributors as Mitchell leads the Big 12 with 5.9 assists per game while Butler is second with 5.4 assists. The Bears are averaging 18.5 assists per game, nearly four more than the Big 12’s second-best assists team Texas Tech with 14.7.
“This is what you sign up for when you come to play in this league,” Smart said. “Our guys are excited. They know it’s a heck of a challenge. Baylor’s undefeated and has played tremendous basketball. Their guys seem to truly enjoy playing with one another. They have a passion for winning and winning plays.”
BEAR FACTS -- Baylor guard Davion Mitchell was named Big 12 co-player of the week with Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon. Mitchell averaged 22 points and six assists while hitting 10 of 16 3-pointers in Baylor's wins over Kansas State and Auburn.