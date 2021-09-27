Top 25 matchup between Baylor-Oklahoma State looming

Sophomore Garmon Randolph earned Big 12 co-defensive player of the week with Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez after intercepting Purdy’s third-quarter pass.

After Iowa State cut Baylor’s lead to 31-29 with 24 seconds left in the game, Randolph delivered a heavy pass rush on the two-point conversion attempt that forced Purdy’s pass to be intercepted in the end zone by Baylor safety JT Woods to preserve the win.

The 6-7, 265-pound Randolph is playing the jack position, and Aranda expects his role to grow as the season progresses.

“Having to throw over that (height), I think that forced an errant throw and there’s more air under it, and JT can do what he does,” Aranda said. “I think whether it’s the next game or any time we’re facing offenses that put tight ends on the field, you like having a guy who could play that position as well on the other side of it athletically and lengthwise. Garmon’s going to be really big for us moving forward.”

Despite the win, the Bears need to improve in a lot of areas to continue being a force in the Big 12. Iowa State piled up 469 yards to Baylor’s 282 yards. The Bears were hit hard by penalties with nine for 100 yards compared to the Cyclones’ three for 15 yards.