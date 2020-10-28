Top 25 volleyball teams clash when BU hosts WVU

It’s a Top 25 matchup at the Ferrell Center on Thursday and Friday, as the No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team welcomes in No. 15 West Virginia.

Baylor (9-1) carries a nine-match winning streak into the showdown with the Mountaineers (5-3). The Bears have won the past 10 straight meetings with West Virginia, dating to 2014.

Baylor’s blocking has been especially tough of late, led by reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Kara McGhee in the middle. McGhee collected a career-high 11 blocks in a win over Iowa State last weekend.

Thursday’s match is slated for 6 p.m., while Friday is set for 5.