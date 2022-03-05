Top 25 Voter Pod: Baylor goes from 0-2 to champs; Scott Drew's secret to season of adversity; Mulkey meeting

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.

The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.

We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• The Baylor women went from 0-2 to open Big 12 play to a share of the conference title, after knocking off Iowa State on the road. What do you feel like has come together for the Baylor women, and are they a threat to make a deep run in the NCAAs?

• How has Scott Drew done this? The BU men have dealt with more injuries than most teams are accustomed to. But with a huge Kansas win plus a road win over Texas in a game that UT was motivated to win, they're right back at the top. How has Scott Drew done this, tweaking his rotation to make this work?

• Breaking down the Big 12: We break down the league into tiers on the men's and women's side. Plus, we talk about Baylor and LSU not getting placed in the same region, according to the latest bracket preview.

• It was bloodbath Saturday in college basketball, as teams ranked 1-6, seven of the top 10, went down. Consequently, Baylor jumped from 10th to third in the AP poll. What does it all mean? And could a five-loss Bears team get a No. 1 seed?