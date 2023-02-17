The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail in our ballots — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Brice Cherry together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball.
We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:
• There's a big game Saturday in Lawrence, as the Baylor Bears face Kansas in a Top 10 matchup. BU won the first round by 6 in Waco last month. Can the Bears do it on the road, where they've only one once all-time?
• The Baylor men have now won 10 out of 11, with the last 4 by an average of 13 points — coinciding ing with the return of Everyday Jon, incidentally. They're tied for the conference lead at 9-4, with Texas and Kansas, with five games left to play. But they've got by far the toughest schedule of the three. What are their chances of pulling off a third straight Big 12 title?
• Meanwhile, the Baylor women are bordering on a dumpster fire — they've lost three straight (two incredibly lopsided) for the first time since 2000-01 (i.e. Mulkey's first season). And they allowed 60% shooting against Oklahoma, which hadn't happened since the Sonja Hogg era. What are the issues here?
• NCAA seeding is just about a month away. What seeds do you see Baylor's men and women getting? Is it possible the the women miss the tournament entirely?
Music: https://purple-planet.com