We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• There's a big game Saturday in Lawrence, as the Baylor Bears face Kansas in a Top 10 matchup. BU won the first round by 6 in Waco last month. Can the Bears do it on the road, where they've only one once all-time?

• The Baylor men have now won 10 out of 11, with the last 4 by an average of 13 points — coinciding ing with the return of Everyday Jon, incidentally. They're tied for the conference lead at 9-4, with Texas and Kansas, with five games left to play. But they've got by far the toughest schedule of the three. What are their chances of pulling off a third straight Big 12 title?

• Meanwhile, the Baylor women are bordering on a dumpster fire — they've lost three straight (two incredibly lopsided) for the first time since 2000-01 (i.e. Mulkey's first season). And they allowed 60% shooting against Oklahoma, which hadn't happened since the Sonja Hogg era. What are the issues here?

• NCAA seeding is just about a month away. What seeds do you see Baylor's men and women getting? Is it possible the the women miss the tournament entirely?

