Top 25 Voter Pod: Baylor should dominate Big 12 honors; 3 weeks off for men; breaking down the polls

A brand-new Trib podcast, Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.
Welcome to episode 7, where we're ready to dig into these topics:
• Baylor's facing a 3-week layoff between games, thanks to COVID-19 and weather. With 5 games in limbo, should they prioritize playing certain opponents over others? How about 6 games in a week?
• Is it fair to Big 12 teams who have to play Baylor a second time while other teams don't?
• Should the Big 12 kill the conference tournament this year for scheduling reasons?
• Getting into Big 12 honors, John and Chad run down their picks for Player of the Year and more in the men's and women's game. Spoiler alert: It's Baylor heavy.
• As Top 25 voters, do the polls seem a little wackier this year in the age of COVID-19?
• How about Michigan's impressive return?
• There's a new No. 1 on the women's side, for the third week in a row, in UConn after a big win over South Carolina. Chad breaks down the top 25 voting.
• Where do the Baylor men deserve to be ranked after 3 weeks off? John voted Gonzaga No. 1 this week.