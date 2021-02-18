Top 25 Voter Pod: Baylor should dominate Big 12 honors; 3 weeks off for men; breaking down the polls

• Is it fair to Big 12 teams who have to play Baylor a second time while other teams don't?

• Should the Big 12 kill the conference tournament this year for scheduling reasons?

• Getting into Big 12 honors, John and Chad run down their picks for Player of the Year and more in the men's and women's game. Spoiler alert: It's Baylor heavy.

• As Top 25 voters, do the polls seem a little wackier this year in the age of COVID-19?

• How about Michigan's impressive return?

• There's a new No. 1 on the women's side, for the third week in a row, in UConn after a big win over South Carolina. Chad breaks down the top 25 voting.

• Where do the Baylor men deserve to be ranked after 3 weeks off? John voted Gonzaga No. 1 this week.