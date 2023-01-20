Top 25 Voter Pod: Baylor teams' big turnarounds, end of a mind-blowing streak, love for Jerome Tang

We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• The Baylor women snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with an impressive 69-48 win over K-State at the Ferrell Center. What does Nicki Collen's team need to do to keep this momentum going?

• Meanwhile, the Baylor men got another good win on the road in Lubbock to even its Big 12 record at 3-3. What's been the key to the Bears' turnaround thus far after an abysmal start?

• Obviously, the 2021 Baylor national title team had three incredible guards in Butler/Mitchell/Teague. How does this trio of George/Flagler/Cryer stack up?

• The Baylor women (and the Lady Bears) ended their 365-week run in the AP poll this week — that's 19 years. How mind-blowing is that streak, and will we ever see anything like it again, given the rising parity in women's college basketball, especially in a fiercely competitive Big 12?

• Let's give K-State some love after a thrilling 92-90 overtime win over Kansas in Manhattan, putting the Wildcats in a tie for the Big 12 lead. Doesn't ex-Baylor assistant Jerome Tang have to be the frontrunner for coach of the year at this point?

