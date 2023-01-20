Top 25 Voter Pod: Baylor teams' big turnarounds, end of a mind-blowing streak, love for Jerome Tang

The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail in our ballots — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Brice Cherry together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball.
We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:
• The Baylor women snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with an impressive 69-48 win over K-State at the Ferrell Center. What does Nicki Collen's team need to do to keep this momentum going?
• Meanwhile, the Baylor men got another good win on the road in Lubbock to even its Big 12 record at 3-3. What's been the key to the Bears' turnaround thus far after an abysmal start?
• Obviously, the 2021 Baylor national title team had three incredible guards in Butler/Mitchell/Teague. How does this trio of George/Flagler/Cryer stack up?
• The Baylor women (and the Lady Bears) ended their 365-week run in the AP poll this week — that's 19 years. How mind-blowing is that streak, and will we ever see anything like it again, given the rising parity in women's college basketball, especially in a fiercely competitive Big 12?
• Let's give K-State some love after a thrilling 92-90 overtime win over Kansas in Manhattan, putting the Wildcats in a tie for the Big 12 lead. Doesn't ex-Baylor assistant Jerome Tang have to be the frontrunner for coach of the year at this point?
Music: https://purple-planet.com