Top 25 Voter Pod: Baylor women punching harder, eyeing Big 12 title; will BU men's depth keep them from winning the Big 12?

The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.
We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:
• It looks like the Big 12 women's race will come down to Baylor-Iowa State on Monday night in Ames. Do you expect the Bears to win their 12th straight conference title?
• Does Baylor or Texas Tech have a legit chance at overtaking Kansas for the Big 12 title at this late stage? Is Baylor's depth going to get in the way?
• Who do you like for Big 12 men's and women's players of the year? On the men's side, Ochai Agbaji from Kansas, Izaiah Brockington from Iowa State and Bryson Williams from Texas Tech all seem like strong contenders. On the women's side, Baylor's NaLyssa Smith seems like a clear favorite, despite Ayoka Lee doing some amazing things (for a K-State team that's 8-6 in conference and 18-8 overall, anyway).
• Debating Juwan Howard's outburst: Did the Big Ten get it right with the suspension after he threw a punch?