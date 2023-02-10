The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail in our ballots — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Brice Cherry together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball.
We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:
• Everyday Jon returns to a huge ovation from the Baylor faithful. What does his return, unexpected as it is, mean for these Bears?
• It's a jumbled Big 12 race out there with Texas holding a narrow lead and then four teams tied behind then. With a logjam behind, but with Tchamwa Tchatchoua back, how do you see the race shaking out? Does Baylor have a shot?
• Meanwhile, the Baylor women blew a 12-point lead in the second half and a 5-point lead with 24 seconds left on Tuesday, somehow managing to lose at home in overtime. How does that even happen? How big of a blow is that to the Bears' title hopes?
• There's a big game Sunday: Not that one, but the Super Duper Women's Basketball Bowl with No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU. Both teams are undefeated, which is great. Who you got, and what do you think about Mulkey's Dawn Staley comments? (Plus, stick around for a pretty good Geno Auriemma story.)
