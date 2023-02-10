We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• Everyday Jon returns to a huge ovation from the Baylor faithful. What does his return, unexpected as it is, mean for these Bears?

• It's a jumbled Big 12 race out there with Texas holding a narrow lead and then four teams tied behind then. With a logjam behind, but with Tchamwa Tchatchoua back, how do you see the race shaking out? Does Baylor have a shot?

• Meanwhile, the Baylor women blew a 12-point lead in the second half and a 5-point lead with 24 seconds left on Tuesday, somehow managing to lose at home in overtime. How does that even happen? How big of a blow is that to the Bears' title hopes?

• There's a big game Sunday: Not that one, but the Super Duper Women's Basketball Bowl with No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU. Both teams are undefeated, which is great. Who you got, and what do you think about Mulkey's Dawn Staley comments? (Plus, stick around for a pretty good Geno Auriemma story.)

