Top 25 Voter Pod: Baylor's hugely impressive Big 12 title, the Lady Bears go to 11, NaLyssa Smith's game-changing presence and Kansas' BU-beating blueprint

• With Baylor's win and Michigan's surprising loss to Illinois, are the Bears now a 100% lock for a #1 seed?

• The Lady Bears go to 11: And if they add a Big 12 tournament title, as they usually do, can they avoid dropping to a #3 seed, or even work into the #1 spot?

• With NaLyssa Smith playing at such an elite level nowadays, will we see more of an off-the-dribble NBA-type look to the Lady Bears?

• Down the road, will teams use Kansas' blueprint for beating Baylor as the March schedule continues?

Photo galleries