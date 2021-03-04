Top 25 Voter Pod: Baylor's hugely impressive Big 12 title, the Lady Bears go to 11, NaLyssa Smith's game-changing presence and Kansas' BU-beating blueprint

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
A brand-new Trib podcast, Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.
Welcome to episode 9, where we're ready to dig into these topics:
• The Bears are Big 12 champs: How impressive were the Bears on the road against West Virginia, following up the Kansas loss?
• With Baylor's win and Michigan's surprising loss to Illinois, are the Bears now a 100% lock for a #1 seed?
• The Lady Bears go to 11: And if they add a Big 12 tournament title, as they usually do, can they avoid dropping to a #3 seed, or even work into the #1 spot?
• With NaLyssa Smith playing at such an elite level nowadays, will we see more of an off-the-dribble NBA-type look to the Lady Bears?
• Down the road, will teams use Kansas' blueprint for beating Baylor as the March schedule continues?