 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12/Baylor hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode
0 comments

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12/Baylor hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A brand-new Trib podcast, Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.

As 2021 kicks off, we've got plenty to talk about:

• What are the chances that either Baylor team gets to No. 1 before the end of the season?

• For the Baylor men, the Big 12 really benefits the Bears since it's loaded. But what's the best conference in the country?

• Duke is ranked No. 21 — but to be ranked, do you need to actually play games?

• Is the Big 12 looking at 7 teams in the tournament?

• On the women's side, who stands out as the top conference?

• The Big 12 has 5 men's teams in top 25 and a couple of very good ones just outside. Will there be a lot of shuffling this season, or is the order set?

• Kansas' home-court advantage takes a hit in a COVID-limited season — meanwhile, the talent may have never been deeper around the Big 12.

• Is there a dominant men's player in the Big 12?

• For a poll voter, what do you look for in a top 25 team? How do they qualify for consideration?

Top 25 Voter Pod: Episode 1 (Jan. 6, 2021)

Link: Download this podcast to your device as an MP3.

Music: https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert