Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12/Baylor hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

A brand-new Trib podcast, Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.

As 2021 kicks off, we've got plenty to talk about:

• What are the chances that either Baylor team gets to No. 1 before the end of the season?

• For the Baylor men, the Big 12 really benefits the Bears since it's loaded. But what's the best conference in the country?

• Duke is ranked No. 21 — but to be ranked, do you need to actually play games?

• Is the Big 12 looking at 7 teams in the tournament?

• On the women's side, who stands out as the top conference?

• The Big 12 has 5 men's teams in top 25 and a couple of very good ones just outside. Will there be a lot of shuffling this season, or is the order set?

• Kansas' home-court advantage takes a hit in a COVID-limited season — meanwhile, the talent may have never been deeper around the Big 12.