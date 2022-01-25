Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 bracketology, Baylor teams coming up big, looking for a real No. 1. Ayoka Lee and massive performances

• The Baylor men have bounced back nicely with two big road wins to follow a couple of dispiriting home losses. How impressive has that turnaround been, especially the contributions of L.J. Cryer — and it's all happened when they're missing Jeremy Sochan and James Akinjo is bruised downstairs?

• Auburn jumped up to No. 1 this week for the first time ever. We've had six, count ’em, teams ranked in the top spot this year. But is there a truly great team out there? If there isn't a dominant No. 1, is that a bad thing?

• The Big 12 is so deep that bracketologist Joe Lunardi has eight teams in in the tournament out of nine eligible. How many you do project in this unpredictable league?

• What about tourney-bound teams on the women's side? The Big 12 even has more teams ranked in that Top 25 poll than the men do.