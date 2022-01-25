Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 bracketology, Baylor teams coming up big, looking for a real No. 1. Ayoka Lee and massive performances

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.
We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:
• The Baylor women are coming off a hugely impressive top-10 win over No. 7 Iowa State. How much does that do for the Bears as Nicki Collen tries to put her stamp on this program? Will Baylor still feel like an underdog the rest of the way?
• The Baylor men have bounced back nicely with two big road wins to follow a couple of dispiriting home losses. How impressive has that turnaround been, especially the contributions of L.J. Cryer — and it's all happened when they're missing Jeremy Sochan and James Akinjo is bruised downstairs?
• Auburn jumped up to No. 1 this week for the first time ever. We've had six, count ’em, teams ranked in the top spot this year. But is there a truly great team out there? If there isn't a dominant No. 1, is that a bad thing?
• The Big 12 is so deep that bracketologist Joe Lunardi has eight teams in in the tournament out of nine eligible. How many you do project in this unpredictable league?
• What about tourney-bound teams on the women's side? The Big 12 even has more teams ranked in that Top 25 poll than the men do.
• In honor of Ayoka Lee's massive 61-point night for Kansas State, what's the biggest performance you've ever seen in person as a sportswriter?