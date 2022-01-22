 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 changed by transfer portal, Baylor men's stumbles and a wide-open women's race, plus John Werner vs. Kentucky fans on Twitter
Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 changed by transfer portal, Baylor men's stumbles and a wide-open women's race, plus John Werner vs. Kentucky fans on Twitter

The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.

Kicking off 2022, we're ready to dig into these topics:

• The transfer portal: It's full-on college free agency. How has it impacted Big 12 basketball? Is there more parity?

• Will Nicki Collen contine to milk the transfer portal for the Baylor women? The Big 12 race is as wide-open as it's been in a long time.

• The formerly-No. 1 Baylor men were reeling after two losses, especially with an ugly performance at Oklahoma State. But how impressive was that road win at Morgantown? Plus, talking about Jeremy Sochan's importance to the Bears.

• The wrath of the Twitter trolls: John Werner got a faceful of Kentucky fans. Are they out of control, or does the social media fluff matter at all?

Music: https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music

