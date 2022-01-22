Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 changed by transfer portal, Baylor men's stumbles and a wide-open women's race, plus John Werner vs. Kentucky fans on Twitter

• Will Nicki Collen contine to milk the transfer portal for the Baylor women? The Big 12 race is as wide-open as it's been in a long time.

• The formerly-No. 1 Baylor men were reeling after two losses, especially with an ugly performance at Oklahoma State. But how impressive was that road win at Morgantown? Plus, talking about Jeremy Sochan's importance to the Bears.

• The wrath of the Twitter trolls: John Werner got a faceful of Kentucky fans. Are they out of control, or does the social media fluff matter at all?