Top 25 Voter Pod: Can Baylor come back from 18 days off? Plus unleashing Nalyssa Smith, Chris Beard's tirade, Kansas' woes and more

A brand-new Trib podcast, Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.
Welcome to episode 6, where we're ready to dig into these topics:
• It'll be an 18-day layoff for the No. 2 Bears, assuming Baylor returns Feb. 20 against Oklahoma State. How difficult will it be for Baylor, once they get back on the court, to play at the same high level they've been playing at?
• Does Baylor actually have an offensive strategy? Or is it just shoot 45% from 3-point range and get rebounds?
• Should the Big 12 kill the conference tournament? Will Baylor get in all its makeup games?
• The No. 7 Lady Bears have had a lot of laughers, even though they say they're never overlooking any teams. Do you except Baylor's level of play to rise as Kim Mulkey's squad faces better competition in Texas and West Virginia?
• Eventually, can Vic Schaefer turn Texas into a team that actually presents a conference rivalry for Baylor?
• Have the Lady Bears found themselves offensively? Will we see Nalyssa Smith unleashed at some point?
• Chris Beard's tirade against West Virginia: What did you think? Justified, a great performance or something else?
• Kansas dropped out of the top 25 this week, joining the likes of Duke and Kentucky. Is this the start of a down period for the Jayhawks, especially with the spectre of NCAA probation looming?
• What's Bill Self's future?
• Is Kansas really so far down? They're a legit tourney team, a far sight better than the other bluebloods who are struggling this year.