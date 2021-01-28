Top 25 Voter Pod: Can Baylor (or Gonzaga) go undefeated? Lady Bears/Moon Ursin talk, plus Big 12/SEC Challenge picks

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
A brand-new Trib podcast, Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.
Welcome to episode 4, where we're ready to dig into these topics:
• Werner's finally voting Baylor No. 1. But only 3 writers nationwide are on the bandwagon. Why, Grizzly Johnny?
• Can Baylor go through undefeated and win the whole thing, just like the mythical Hoosiers of old? The Bears have 7 top 25 games left.
• BTW guys, what did you think about the kerfuffle with Coach K and the student reporter?
• With only one loss, could the Lady Bears run the table in the Big 12 the rest of the way? A big rematch with Iowa State is in Ames on Sunday.
• Moon Ursin is playing at another level, and she could challenge Nalyssa Smith for Player of the Year if she keeps it up.
• Alabama isn't just a football school anymore. What's up with the Tide?
• Who are the NCAA women's teams making a rise in the national scene?
• How does the Big 12 stack up nationwide? What's wrong with OU and Sherri Coale?
Pop quiz — Pick some Big 12-SEC Challenge games coming up this weekend:
- Baylor-Auburn
- Oklahoma-Alabama
- Texas-Kentucky
- Kansas-Tennessee
- Texas Tech-LSU
- West Virginia-Florida (with bonus Bob Huggins content)