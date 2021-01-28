Top 25 Voter Pod: Can Baylor (or Gonzaga) go undefeated? Lady Bears/Moon Ursin talk, plus Big 12/SEC Challenge picks

• Can Baylor go through undefeated and win the whole thing, just like the mythical Hoosiers of old? The Bears have 7 top 25 games left.

• BTW guys, what did you think about the kerfuffle with Coach K and the student reporter?

• With only one loss, could the Lady Bears run the table in the Big 12 the rest of the way? A big rematch with Iowa State is in Ames on Sunday.

• Moon Ursin is playing at another level, and she could challenge Nalyssa Smith for Player of the Year if she keeps it up.

• Alabama isn't just a football school anymore. What's up with the Tide?

• Who are the NCAA women's teams making a rise in the national scene?

• How does the Big 12 stack up nationwide? What's wrong with OU and Sherri Coale?

Pop quiz — Pick some Big 12-SEC Challenge games coming up this weekend: