Top 25 Voter Pod: Can Drew, Collen take Baylor to the Final Four? Tech vs. Coach K, Big 12 busts and breakouts and more in our mega March Madness edition

The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.
We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:
• The Baylor women grab a 2 seed, behind nemesis Louisville, and play at home this weekend. What are Nicki Collen's team's chances of making the Final Four?
• How about the Baylor men? They got a 1 seed despite an early Big 12 exit and get the play in Fort Worth on the first weekend. This team is clearly not as good as last year's championship squad — but can Scott Drew's teams get back to the Final Four? We think one BU player could be the X-factor.
• Out of the Big 12 teams, who has the best chance to make to the Final Four?
• Can Texas Tech knock Coach K out?
• Will Vic Schaefer continue his run as an NCAA tourney beast?
• Which Big 12 teams could be bracket-busters and make an unexpected deep run?
• On the flip side, which Big 12 teams are likely to be busts?
• Let's pick the champs: Who you got? Arizona, Kansas, Gonzaga on the men's side, or someone else? How about N.C. State, South Carolina or Stanford for the women?
