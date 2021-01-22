Top 25 Voter Pod: Can red-hot Baylor get to No. 1? Mulkey's NCAA comments in context, how you vote the poll bubble and more

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
A brand-new Trib podcast, Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.
Welcome to episode 3, where we're ready to dig into these topics:
• The Bears are still No. 2, but if Baylor goes on to beat Oklahoma State this weekend, can they ascend to No. 1, given the Big 12's superiority over the WCC?
• Is Baylor the hottest team in the country?
• After the Lady Bears lost, breaking their 61-game home streak, head coach Kim Mulkey got some notice with her comments about the NCAA and the "almighty dollar." Chad Conine puts those comments in context.
• Given how disruptive this season has been with COVID-19 protocols, is it still worth playing?
• In the men's top 25, there's a startling lack of blue bloods — Duke, UNC, Kentucky and Louisville are all missing. Is this pandemic-related or is it more about parity?
• Chad and John vote in the Top 25 every week: So when they look at teams 26-30, what is it that propels a marginal team one week into the poll the next week?