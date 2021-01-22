Top 25 Voter Pod: Can red-hot Baylor get to No. 1? Mulkey's NCAA comments in context, how you vote the poll bubble and more

• Is Baylor the hottest team in the country?

• After the Lady Bears lost, breaking their 61-game home streak, head coach Kim Mulkey got some notice with her comments about the NCAA and the "almighty dollar." Chad Conine puts those comments in context.

• Given how disruptive this season has been with COVID-19 protocols, is it still worth playing?

• In the men's top 25, there's a startling lack of blue bloods — Duke, UNC, Kentucky and Louisville are all missing. Is this pandemic-related or is it more about parity?

• Chad and John vote in the Top 25 every week: So when they look at teams 26-30, what is it that propels a marginal team one week into the poll the next week?