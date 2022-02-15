Top 25 Voter Pod: Everyday Jon and the Bears' dilemma, Baylor-Tech showdown, BU women peaking, Big 12's top coaches

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.

The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.

We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics: