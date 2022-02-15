Top 25 Voter Pod: Everyday Jon and the Bears' dilemma, Baylor-Tech showdown, BU women peaking, Big 12's top coaches

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.
We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:
• Everyday Jon, Baylor junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, went down with a season-ending knee injury against Texas — that's a huge loss. Can the Bears still made a deep NCAA run? How do they make up his absence, especially on defense?
• Baylor travels to Tech for a big-time game in a big-time atmosphere: Could this be a Sweet 16 or Elite Eight preview type of game?
• The Baylor women are on 4-game win streak and have won 9 of their last 10. Are they peaking at the right time? How does this Baylor defense stack up with Kim Mulkey's squads?
• Who are the Coach of the Year candidates in Big 12 basketball? For Chad, it's simple: Jennie Baranczyk and Mark Adams.
• Central Texas lost a huge friend in LeRoy Coleman, former University High School head coach and La Vega assistant, this past weekend. Trib sportswriters reflect on what Leroy meant to Centex football and us all personally.