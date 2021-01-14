Top 25 Voter Pod: Hottest teams in college basketball, Baylor-Texas Tech game of the week, COVID voting and more

A brand-new Trib podcast, Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail it in — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Chad Conine together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball with sports editor Brice Cherry.

In episode 2, we're ready to dig into these topics:

• You guys have to vote on these teams each week — and for Baylor, like many teams, you haven't been able to see the Lady Bears play for awhile. But BU's not the only team dealing with COVID. How do you evaluate teams like that when voting?

• In terms of playing more games, who are the hottest teams right now in college hoops? Michigan? Texas A&M? Texas?

• Oklahoma State posted an impressive win last week over Kansas — despite being on probation, they can play spoiler in this Big 12 race.