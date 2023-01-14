Top 25 Voter Pod: Keyonte George is ridiculous, brick-tastic Baylor women, bad BU defense & NCAA predictions

The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail in our ballots — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Brice Cherry together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball.
We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:
• Keyonte George went off for 32 points the other night as the Baylor men finally won a game, is averaging 17.8 ppg, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He's a lottery pick, obviously, but is he the best Bears freshman of the Scott Drew era?
• The Baylor women suffered their first Big 12 loss of the year Wednesday night at home vs. OSU, and a large part of that was an ugly 6-for-29 from beyond the arc. Are the Bears balanced enough to suffer these poor shooting nights? Nicki Collen was practically despondent.
• Speaking of defense, the Baylor men are dead last in the Big 12, allowing 81 points during this 1-3 start. Which of these guys can step up as "the stopper," and how can this team improve on defense?
• We know the Big 12 is a top hoops league, if not the best in the country. How many men's teams do you think will make the NCAAs? Could it be 9 teams, or even all 10?
• What about the women's side? The parity has really improved in that side and the Big 12 has four teams ranked.
Music: https://purple-planet.com