Top 25 Voter Pod: Keyonte George is ridiculous, brick-tastic Baylor women, bad BU defense & NCAA predictions

We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• Keyonte George went off for 32 points the other night as the Baylor men finally won a game, is averaging 17.8 ppg, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He's a lottery pick, obviously, but is he the best Bears freshman of the Scott Drew era?

• The Baylor women suffered their first Big 12 loss of the year Wednesday night at home vs. OSU, and a large part of that was an ugly 6-for-29 from beyond the arc. Are the Bears balanced enough to suffer these poor shooting nights? Nicki Collen was practically despondent.

• Speaking of defense, the Baylor men are dead last in the Big 12, allowing 81 points during this 1-3 start. Which of these guys can step up as "the stopper," and how can this team improve on defense?

• We know the Big 12 is a top hoops league, if not the best in the country. How many men's teams do you think will make the NCAAs? Could it be 9 teams, or even all 10?

• What about the women's side? The parity has really improved in that side and the Big 12 has four teams ranked.

