Top 25 Voter Pod: Knucklehead fans, Chris Beard and Texas Tech; Baylor men & Drew adapting to win; BU women coming together & more

• Scott Drew and the Baylor men have continued to win while adapting to a constantly changing roster, as it seems like they always have two key players out with injury. With the likes of Dale Bonner and Jordan Turner stepping up, will that experience help the Bears out down the road?

• Strong opinions on knucklehead fans: The word "edgy" gets thrown around a few times as we disagree about what happened with Chris Beard and Texas Tech fans. Is this level of vitriol warranted after he left for UT?

• Across the country, Big 12 men's basketball is right up there with the elite conferences, if not No. 1. But the league's highest-ranked team is No. 8 Baylor, following by No. 10 Kansas and No. 14 Texas Tech. When we get to Selection Sunday, will that kind of parity result in a No. 1 seed for the Big 12 champ, or will the league get snubbed — and is that fair?