Top 25 Voter Pod: Making Texas history, Baylor's big win streak, inside AP poll voting and more

We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• History was made this week in the AP women's basketball poll, as no Texas teams were ranked in the women's top 25 for the first time, ever. Is this just a fluke or a hiccup, or more of a trend? Has the level of Lone Star basketball slipped?

• The Texas women have been up and down this year, already with six losses, and you're never sure which team will show up. Vic Schaefer has taken the Longhorns to the Elite Eight in both of his first two seasons. What are the odds they can make another deep run?

• One guy who's fun to watch is Keyonte George: The Baylor men are on a five-game win streak after an 0-3 start, including a big Big Monday win over the defending national champs in the Kansas Jayhawks. What has been the key to their hot stretch?

• As AP poll voters, what's your approach week in and week out? What's the method to your voting madness?

• We've got the Big 12-SEC Challenge in the men's game this weekend, with Kansas at Kentucky, a Top 10 matchup with Texas visiting Tennessee and Baylor hosting Arkansas, among others. How much do you think these coaches get into these conference battles? Do they have any lasting benefits beyond bragging rights or what?

