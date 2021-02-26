Top 25 Voter Pod: Underrating the Baylor Lady Bears, and how they destroyed the Big 12; men's rusty rebound and questionable scheduling

• The Big 12 revamped its schedule, canceling Baylor's home game vs. WVU and sending BU on the road to Morgantown. Is that fair?

• Chad's favorite topic: Is Bob Huggins the best coach without a national championship?

• If Baylor ends up winning the Big 12 despite only playing 14 games instead of 18, will that hurt them in the national respect picture? Even though they played more road games and didn't get the Longhorns in Waco?

• How messed-up is this college basketball season, anyway?

• The Baylor Lady Bears are the driver's seat for their umpteenth Big 12 title, but with two losses, they're ranked No. 7 in the nation and some projections have them as a 3 seed in the tourney. Given their resume, do the defending national champs deserve to be ranked higher?

• To that point, does the Big 12's general lack of moxie hurt the Lady Bears, competition-wise?