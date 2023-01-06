Top 25 Voter Pod: What's wrong with Baylor? Men are 0-2, face ‘desperation game’ vs. Tang as women impress with huge road win

We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• The Baylor men are now 0-2 in the Big 12 after a wild 88-87 loss at the Ferrell Center to TCU on Wednesday night. The schedule doesn't get any more forgiving, either, as the Bears will try to regroup Saturday against rising stars in the Kansas State Wildcats, who are 13-1 (2-0) under former longtime Baylor assistant Jerome Tang. What kind of pressure is on Scott Drew's squad here? This one feels like a must-win.

• The Bears' biggest issues to open Big 12 play have been ‘atrocious’ transition defense (against an admittedly very good TCU squad) and their 3-point shooting has been erratic, too. How do they solve it?

• For the Baylor women, they starting last year 0-2 in the conference and wound up winning the league, while this year they're already 2-0, including a big road win over a Top 25 team in No. 17 Oklahoma. What has impressed you most about the BU women in their second year under Nicki Collen?

• There's a good chance that three of the top five preseason Top 25 teams (North Carolina, Kentucky and Baylor) will not be ranked at all next week in this topsy-turvy season. What does this say about parity in college hoops?

