We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• Championship check-in: Here we are at the midpoint of the Big 12 season for the men and the women. Which teams look like the most likely title contenders?

• With six of the top 15 teams in the country, the Big 12 is clearly the elite conference in men's college basketball (sorry, SEC). But with such parity and continued tough conference play among those squads, does that hurt the league's chances of getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament?

• Sarah Andrews is having a tremendous year, ranking top 5 in scoring, assists and 3-point percentage. Is the Baylor star the best guard in the Big 12?

• The 2023 football schedules came out this week, reminding us all that next year we'll have four new faces in the Big 12. When you look at BYU, UCF, Cincy, Houston, does that make the Big 12 a better men's or women's basketball conference?

