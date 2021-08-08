Top basketball recruit Keyonte George commits to Baylor

Coming off April’s national championship, Baylor picked up one of the top recruits in the country as five-star shooting guard Keyonte George committed to the Bears on Sunday.

The 6-5, 200-pound George, who attends iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy in Lewisville, Texas, chose Baylor over other top schools like Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Oklahoma State.

George is rated the No. 1 recruit in Texas and the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the 2022 class by 247Sports behind UCLA commitment Amari Bailey, a guard from Chatsworth, Calif. George is rated No. 4 nationally by ESPN.

George has tremendous offensive tools with NBA 3-point shooting range and the ability to drive past defenders and finish at the rim. He’s also an adept passer with outstanding court awareness.

The commitment moves Baylor from No. 27 to No. 10 in the 247Sports national team recruiting rankings, and is now third in the Big 12 behind No. 8 Iowa State and No. 9 Kansas.

George is the second commitment in the 2022 class for the Bears after point guard Dillon Hunter of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., and formerly of Ypsi Prep Academy in Ypsilinti, Mich., announced his decision in February.

Baylor’s incoming 2021 class is rated No. 14 nationally as five-star forward Kendall Brown from Sunrise Christian headed the three-man class. Four-star guard Langston Love, a San Antonio native, and international four-star forward Jeremy Sochan also signed with Baylor in the 2021 class.

