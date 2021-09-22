 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top international basketball prospect commits to Baylor
0 comments

Top international basketball prospect commits to Baylor

{{featured_button_text}}

Joshua Ojianwuna, a top international prospect in the 2022 class, committed to Baylor on Wednesday night.

The 6-10, 230-pound center who is playing for the Canberra (Australia) NBA Global Academy committed to the Bears over schools like Houston and Cincinnati and others.

Ojianwuna emerged as a high major prospect internationally as a sophomore playing for the NBA Academy Africa. He's highly regarded for his defensive skills and rim protecting ability but also brings some polished offensive skills to the table.

Ojianwuna is Baylor's third commitment in the 2022 class as he joins five-star shooting guard Keyonte George of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and three-star point guard Dillon Hunter from Ypsi Prep Academy in Ypsilanti, Mich.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears power past Jayhawks, 45-7
Baylor

Bears power past Jayhawks, 45-7

LAWRENCE, Kan. — After Baylor’s offensive line pushed around Texas State and Texas Southern, the question lingered whether the Bears could dom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert