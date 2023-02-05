The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team got off to a high-flying start to the season, beating visiting West Liberty, 267.050 to 238.510, on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (1-0) has won 27 straight matches dating back to March 2021.
The Bears continued to compete elements new to the NCATA as they did in 2022, as Heat 3 (7 Element) saw Jordan Gruendler compete a “ring” where she effectively touches her feet to her hands to make a circle in an inlocate hand-in-hand element, and “pencil”, a one-arm handstand balanced on base Bayley Humphrey’s one arm. WLU scored an 8.55, 7.65 and 9.10, respectively, to total 25.30 for the event. Going into the third event, BU was up 67.20 to West Liberty’s 58.25.
BU started off hot in Pyramid Heat 1 with a perfect 10.0 with Gruendler as the top and Humphrey as the main base executed what Gruendler dubbed the “Tower of Terror” in 2022.
Baylor’s next action will come Saturday at Trine University in Angola, Indiana.