The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team got off to a high-flying start to the season, beating visiting West Liberty, 267.050 to 238.510, on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears continued to compete elements new to the NCATA as they did in 2022, as Heat 3 (7 Element) saw Jordan Gruendler compete a “ring” where she effectively touches her feet to her hands to make a circle in an inlocate hand-in-hand element, and “pencil”, a one-arm handstand balanced on base Bayley Humphrey’s one arm. WLU scored an 8.55, 7.65 and 9.10, respectively, to total 25.30 for the event. Going into the third event, BU was up 67.20 to West Liberty’s 58.25.