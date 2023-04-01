The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team stuck the landing in its final home meet of the season.

The Bears knocked off longtime rival and No. 2 Oregon, 278.52 to 274.99, in a Senior Day match at the Ferrell Center, remaining unbeaten on the year.

Baylor (7-0) won all but four heats on the night. The Bears were strong in pyramid yet again, producing scores of 9.95 in Heat 1, the inversion heat. In heat two, BU earned a 9.85, the synchronized heat. In heat three, the Bears scored a perfect 10.0.

The Bears also delivered some great tumbling passes, including a 9.85 from freshman Aliyah Thomas in the six-element pass and a 9.875 from senior Kam Kitchens in the open pass.

The win was the 23rd in a row for Baylor, which will next travel to Hawaii Pacific April 9 for the regular-season finale.