Top-ranked Baylor A&T soars past UMHB
Baylor’s No. 1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team powered past Mary Hardin-Baylor, 277.930 to 251.305, in the season opener on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (1-0) improved to 8-0 in season openers under Felecia Mulkey.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better showing, they did great,” Mulkey said. “I am proud they trusted their training. We put some really difficult skills out there today just to see and I also put some new tumblers out there. I couldn't be prouder of how they pulled together and executed what we practiced.”

Baylor next faces East Texas Baptist Feb. 16 in Marshall.

