Top-ranked Baylor A&T sweeps UMHB on season

BELTON — Baylor’s No. 1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team gathered a season sweep over Mary Hardin-Baylor, beating the Crusaders, 279.460 to 257.725, on Friday.

The Bears remained perfect with the win on the season, improving to 6-0. That includes two wins over UMHB, who they also defeated in the season opener on Feb. 5.

Baylor produced six scores of 9.90 or better in the win, including a perfect 10 in the third heat of the pyramid event. The Bears will be back in action at home on April 2 against Hawaii Pacific.