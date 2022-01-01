Top-ranked Bears stiff arm Iowa State, 77-72

After a slow start for both teams, Baylor went on a 9-3 run midway through the half. Akinjo hit a trey and Flagler made a couple of jump shots during the surge as the Bears pushed ahead, 22-13.

Soon after that, Baylor established a double-digit lead for the first time on a Mayer put back.

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington and forward Tristan Enaruna kept the Cyclones close through the first 20 minutes as they combined for 22 points. Other than that pair, Iowa State made just 4 of 15 shots in the first half and went 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Enaruna led Iowa State with 23 points and Brockington tallied 18. But Baylor limited leading scorer Brockington to six after halftime.

It was a fitting introduction to Big 12 play as 40 fouls were called. As is often the case, the home team went on a parade to the free-throw line. The Cyclones made 21 of 27 from the stripe, while Baylor knocked down 10 of its 14 attempts.

“It was probably a little bit quicker and more physical,” Sochan said. “I had to step up, the team had to step up and I think we did that and got a tough win.”

