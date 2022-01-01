Top-ranked Bears stiff arm Iowa State, 77-72

AMES, Iowa — Top-ranked Baylor survived a rough-and-tumble contest to open Big 12 play against a motivated and previously undefeated Iowa State Cyclones team.
The Bears never trailed and stretched out a 14-point lead at one point in the second half, then held off Iowa State, 77-72, on Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.
The eighth-ranked Cyclones pressured Baylor into 19 turnovers. But the Bears were efficient when they did get a shot. Baylor shot 50% from the field and made 7 of 17 from 3-point range as opposed to Iowa State’s 1 of 14 performance from beyond the arc.
“I think we did have some pretty good looks,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Our point of emphasis was really trying to do a good job making it tough from 3 for them. That led to them getting 44 paint points, but I thought we really did a good job on their shooters.”
Baylor (13-0) went on an 11-2 run halfway through the second half as Jeremy Sochan made a layup, Matthew Mayer put back a miss, Adam Flagler hit a jumper and LJ Cryer had a layup and a 3-pointer. That spurt put Baylor ahead, 65-51, with 8:17 left.
But Iowa State wouldn’t go away. The Cyclones’ Tyrese Hunter hit a shot to cut the Bears’ advantage to five points with 2:17 on the clock. That’s as close as Iowa State (12-1) would get, though.
Baylor ultimately won the rebounding battle, 32-30, which played a big part in the Bears’ defense in the closing minutes.
“We just had to put together stops in a row,” Cryer said. “That was the main focal point that coach was preaching and that’s what we did at the end.”
Baylor has now won nine straight against top 10 opponents, going back to a victory over No. 5 Illinois on Dec. 2, 2020.
Guard James Akinjo scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Baylor. The Bears had three other players in double digits as Cryer finished with 13, Sochan chipped in 12 and Flagler had 10. Mayer and Flo Thamba scored nine apiece.
Mayer returned to action after missing Tuesday’s game against Northwestern State in COVID-19 protocol. Cryer came back after sitting out two games while he rested a foot injury.
Baylor’s depth was a factor as the Bears were able to clamp down defensively on some of Iowa State’s best offensive players. Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur, who averages 11 points, didn’t score and top 3-point marksman Caleb Grill went 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Akinjo had 10 points to pace Baylor in the first half, including a step-back, mid-range jumper at the buzzer before intermission that gave the Bears a 41-33 lead.
After a slow start for both teams, Baylor went on a 9-3 run midway through the half. Akinjo hit a trey and Flagler made a couple of jump shots during the surge as the Bears pushed ahead, 22-13.
Soon after that, Baylor established a double-digit lead for the first time on a Mayer put back.
Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington and forward Tristan Enaruna kept the Cyclones close through the first 20 minutes as they combined for 22 points. Other than that pair, Iowa State made just 4 of 15 shots in the first half and went 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Enaruna led Iowa State with 23 points and Brockington tallied 18. But Baylor limited leading scorer Brockington to six after halftime.
It was a fitting introduction to Big 12 play as 40 fouls were called. As is often the case, the home team went on a parade to the free-throw line. The Cyclones made 21 of 27 from the stripe, while Baylor knocked down 10 of its 14 attempts.
“It was probably a little bit quicker and more physical,” Sochan said. “I had to step up, the team had to step up and I think we did that and got a tough win.”