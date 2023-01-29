Top-ranked Texas women's tennis turns back Baylor, 4-0

AUSTIN — Texas lived up to its No. 1 ranking in women's tennis, dealing Baylor its first loss of the season on Saturday night, 4-0, in the ITA Regional Championship.

“We made a lot of progress in different areas throughout the weekend, but we also have a lot of room for improvement,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said.

BU's Paula Barañano and Danielle Dimitrov earned their third doubles victory of the season with a 6-4 decision on court one, but Texas picked up the point, edging Baylor in tiebreakers on No. 2 and No. 3.

In singles action, Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva were narrowly edged in the first set at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively. Texas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match, as No. 85-ranked Malaika Rapolu topped Barañano, 6-0, 6-0,before the Longhorns secured a 6-1, 6-2 win at the No. 5 position to hold a 3-0 advantage. The Longhorns sealed the match with a victory at No. 6 singles to land a spot in the ITA National Indoor Championship next month.

The Bears return home to host Ole Miss Feb. 3 and No. 20 Florida on Feb. 5.