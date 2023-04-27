WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The No. 1-seeded Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team defeated No. 8 seed Fairmont State on Thursday afternoon in the ASRC on the campus of West Liberty, winning 278.930 to 258.165 in the NCATA tournament quarterfinals to advance to Friday's semifinals.

The Bears (9-0) downed the Falcons (9-3) with a point differential of 20.765.

Baylor extended its win streak to 25 meets, dating back to 2021, and didn’t drop a single heat to the Falcons. The Bears had the highest final score of all the quarterfinalists, outscoring the other teams that competed in all but five heats on the day, including team event.

Baylor will face fourth-seeded Quinnipiac in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday in the ASRC. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.