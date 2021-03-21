Top-seeded Baylor men headed to Sweet Sixteen after 76-63 win over Wisconsin

Matthew Mayer had 17 points and Davion Mitchell added 16 points and eight assists as Baylor took care of business, defeating Wisconsin 76-63 for a spot in the Sweet 16.

The victory for the Bears, the top seed in the South, came a couple of hours after Illinois became the first top seed in the tournament to lose, a victim to Loyola Chicago.

The ninth-seeded Badgers were attempting to topple a No. 1 seed in the second round for a third time, joining the 2000 team against Arizona and the 2017 squad against Villanova.

The Badgers hit eight 3-pointers, but so did the Bears, and Wisconsin had 13 turnovers to only four for Baylor and failed to register a steal. Micah Potter had 10 points and 10 boards for Wisconsin.