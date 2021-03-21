 Skip to main content
Top-seeded Baylor men headed to Sweet Sixteen after 76-63 win over Wisconsin
Top-seeded Baylor men headed to Sweet Sixteen after 76-63 win over Wisconsin

The Latest: Top-seeded Baylor moving on, beats Wisconsin

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) makes a pass under Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers (35) in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Matthew Mayer had 17 points and Davion Mitchell added 16 points and eight assists as Baylor took care of business, defeating Wisconsin 76-63 for a spot in the Sweet 16.

The victory for the Bears, the top seed in the South, came a couple of hours after Illinois became the first top seed in the tournament to lose, a victim to Loyola Chicago.

The ninth-seeded Badgers were attempting to topple a No. 1 seed in the second round for a third time, joining the 2000 team against Arizona and the 2017 squad against Villanova.

The Badgers hit eight 3-pointers, but so did the Bears, and Wisconsin had 13 turnovers to only four for Baylor and failed to register a steal. Micah Potter had 10 points and 10 boards for Wisconsin.

