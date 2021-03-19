Top-seeded Baylor men overcome jitters for 79-55 NCAA win over Hartford in first round

INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps it was NCAA tournament jitters or the lingering effects from a COVID-19 pause that took Baylor away from basketball for three weeks in February.
Whatever it was, it wasn’t a good look for a No. 1 seed.
Despite finding numerous wide-open shots, the Bears missed 11 of their first 14. But after the Bears found their shooting touch, there was no stopping them in a 79-55 win over No. 16-seeded Hartford in the opening round of the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After last year’s NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bears (23-2) didn’t let a cold start shake them.
They nailed 12 of their last 17 shots in the first half to open up a 37-21 halftime lead and kept stretching it throughout the second half to romp to the win over Hartford (15-9), which was making its first NCAA Tournament appearance.
“Coming into this tournament, I knew teams would be nervous,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “A lot of guys didn’t play in the tournament last year, a lot of guys it was the first time in the tournament. We’ve been here for a little bit and anticipation was high. I thought the beginning of the game that was indicative and maybe why teams got off to a slower start offensively.”
The Bears advanced to the second round Sunday against No. 9 Wisconsin (18-12), which beat No. 8 North Carolina, 85-62, in the first round.
Making his first NCAA Tournament appearance following his transfer from North Carolina-Asheville, MaCio Teague had the hot hand for the Bears with a team-high 22 points as he hit four of eight 3-pointers and made numerous impressive drives to the basket. With 11 first-half points, Teague was instrumental in getting the Bears untracked.
"We started getting clean rebounds and we converted a few times, I think in transition,” Teague said. “A couple guys saw the ball go through the net, we got a string of good offensive possessions and we made the shots that we were getting earlier in the game."
Jared Butler, Mark Vital and Flo Thamba brought some NCAA Tournament experience after playing for Baylor’s 2018-19 team that reached the second round in Salt Lake City.
Butler struggled with his shooting as he hit one of eight 3-pointers but still finished with 13 points and nine assists while sparking the defense with five steals. Thamba contributed five points, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
Vital picked up two fouls in the first 71 seconds of the game and fouled out with 14:19 left in the second half when he was called for a foul and a technical.
One of Baylor’s biggest goals in the NCAA Tournament opener was to get back to the intense, aggressive defense it had played before the COVID-19 shutdown. In the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament, Baylor players didn’t communicate with each other well and left a lot of Oklahoma State shooters open in an 83-74 loss on March 12.
But after getting in several good practices during the past week, the Bears played superb defense against the Hawks, who shot 35.2 percent and committed 24 turnovers.
“Defensively, a lot of the rotation mistakes, a lot of our one-on-one, being able to contain the ball was just a lot better and we were a lot sharper, a lot crisper,” Drew said. “I really credit the guys for working hard this past week. Sometimes you go into a tournament and worry about getting injured and you try to save yourself. Those guys knew we had to get better and we really got after it, and I thought it showed that we made some improvements today.”
Baylor’s bench was also productive after performing erratically following the return from the COVID-19 pause.
Adam Flagler buried three of five 3-pointers and scored 12 points while Matthew Mayer collected eight points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with four points, three rebounds and a steal.
“We need everybody to give us something,” Drew said. “That’s the great thing about a bench and having a starting rotation. We got a lot of different guys who can score 20. It’s not going to be your night every night, so you have to have other people capable of stepping up. Adam got in a nice rhythm, had a lot of good looks.”
With both teams getting off to sluggish starts offensively, the Hawks took a 14-13 lead before Butler hit Tchamwa Tchatchoua with an alley-oop pass for a dunk with 7:33 remaining in the first half to kick off a 7-0 run.
“I thought the nerves kind of calmed down and we were able to get into transition and the guards were really sharing the ball well, getting good looks,” Drew said. “Once we got a couple of breakaways, Jon had that dunk, I thought the guys started to relax and felt a lot more comfortable. At the same time, we were feeling more comfortable on the offensive end, I thought defensively we kept up our pressure and intensity.”
Flagler buried a 3-pointer before Mayer stole the ball and passed to Tchamwa Tchatchoua to give the Bears a 20-14 lead.
“He (Tchawma Tchatchoua) does a great job coming off the bench with the amount of energy that he brings,” Teague said. “He runs the floor hard, he tries to block shots, he rebounds the ball well for us. I felt like his energy really picked us up a lot.”
Though Miroslav Stafl and Traci Carter nailed 3-pointers for the Hawks, the Bears kept pushing the ball inside. Butler drove for a pair of baskets and hit two free throws while Davion Mitchell scored on a layup en route to a 12-point, six-rebound performance.
Teague made some key plays when he nailed a 3-pointer and scored on a pair of drives to lift the Bears to a 37-21 halftime lead.
Teague and Mitchell opened the second half with 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 43-21 and the Hawks never threatened as the Bears found a lot more offensive consistency.
Even when Vital fouled out early in the second half, Baylor’s intensity never waned.
“I just feel like we have a next man up mentality,” Teague said. “We feel that the guys on the bench are as good as the guys on the floor. We just had to stick together at a time like that. While Mark was out of the game, he was cheering us on as well as anybody has done this year.”
