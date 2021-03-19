Top-seeded Baylor men overcome jitters for 79-55 NCAA win over Hartford in first round

But after getting in several good practices during the past week, the Bears played superb defense against the Hawks, who shot 35.2 percent and committed 24 turnovers.

“Defensively, a lot of the rotation mistakes, a lot of our one-on-one, being able to contain the ball was just a lot better and we were a lot sharper, a lot crisper,” Drew said. “I really credit the guys for working hard this past week. Sometimes you go into a tournament and worry about getting injured and you try to save yourself. Those guys knew we had to get better and we really got after it, and I thought it showed that we made some improvements today.”

Baylor’s bench was also productive after performing erratically following the return from the COVID-19 pause.

Adam Flagler buried three of five 3-pointers and scored 12 points while Matthew Mayer collected eight points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with four points, three rebounds and a steal.

“We need everybody to give us something,” Drew said. “That’s the great thing about a bench and having a starting rotation. We got a lot of different guys who can score 20. It’s not going to be your night every night, so you have to have other people capable of stepping up. Adam got in a nice rhythm, had a lot of good looks.”