Some of the best, most intense games in Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore’s 23-year tenure were against Texas A&M before the Aggies jumped to the SEC 11 years ago.

Sunday’s finale in the Ode to Joy Invitational showed players and fans what they’ve been missing.

In a tight, gritty game that featured superb pitching performances on both sides, the No. 21 Bears pulled out a 2-1 win in eight innings when Amber Toven drilled a run-scoring single up the middle before 1,250 fans at Getterman Stadium.

With Dariana Orme spinning a five-hitter and collecting six strikeouts, the Bears avenged Saturday’s 3-0 loss that featured Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy’s no-hitter in the first meeting between the two longtime rivals since the 2018 NCAA regional in College Station.

The loss to the Aggies (14-6) snapped a 10-game winning streak by the Bears (17-2) after they swept the Getterman Classic and the Baylor Invitational the last two weekends.

“I think that because we were on such a high for the winning streak that we had, losing to A&M humbled us a little bit,” Toven said. “We had a lot of fire under our butts just given how A&M beat us on our turf and we were not trying to let that happen (again). So I think there was a lot of grit and passion coming into this game.”

Orme (6-1) was outstanding in Saturday’s game against the Aggies as she scattered five hits and two walks and allowed no runs in 5.2 innings. But with her pitch count hitting 107, Moore didn’t want to push her any longer, and the Aggies jumped on reliever RyLee Crandall for three runs in the seventh.

Moore has been gradually raising Orme’s pitch count throughout the season after she missed the fall with a nerve issue in her ribs area. He knew that pitching her two straight days would be a major test for his ace.

But she was on her game again as she walked just two batters and allowed a run in the third inning when Koko Wooley reached on a bunt single, stole second and scored on Morgan Smith’s infield single to tie the game at 1-1.

“We’ve been able to give Dari a day rest in these tournaments,” Moore said. “But we went back-to-back today and we felt that if we had a chance to win this one we had to test her. We had to eventually anyway, so she passed the test.”

The Bears opened the second day of the tournament with a 6-1 win over Sam Houston State after rallying for six runs in the seventh to overcome the Bearkats, 9-8, on Saturday night.

With Kennedy back in the circle again for the Aggies, Baylor scored an unearned run in the first inning when Toven reached on first baseman Trinity Cannon’s error and scored when Shay Govan lashed a double to center field.

Emily Leavitt (3-2) relieved Kennedy to start the third inning and held Baylor scoreless until the eighth.

Taylor Strain opened the eighth on second base due to the international tie-breaker rule for extra innings. With one out, Presleigh Pilon placed a perfect bunt single to move Strain to third.

Toven then battled Leavitt to a 3-2 count before she drove her line drive single to center field to bring in Strain with the winning run.

“I think she threw me a screwball, and I think she missed a little bit,” Toven said. “The whole time I was just doing this for Dari and the rest of the girls. I mean we’ve been fighting hard this weekend and Dari’s been pitching her butt off and I just have to be there to back her up.”

Orme said she could have kept pitching more innings, but was thrilled when she saw Toven’s game-winning single.

“I could have gone as long as we needed to go until we got the dub,” Orme said. “So I felt good. My team just energized me so much.”

Baylor finished 3-1 in the tournament while Texas A&M finished 2-2 and Sam Houston State 1-3. The Aggies beat the Bearkats, 4-0, in Sunday’s first game as Madison Preston and Leavitt combined for a three-hitter.

In Baylor’s second win over the Bearkats, freshman RyLee Crandall (6-1) allowed two hits and no walks while collecting five strikeouts in five shutout innings.

The Bears erupted for five second-inning runs against Mika Vento (1-3) as Ana Watson hit a two-run single and Toven drilled a two-run double.