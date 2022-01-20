Transfer portal brings greater Big 12 basketball parity

If you constantly need to Google your smartphone to learn the rosters during Big 12 basketball games this season you’re not alone.
Who is this Mark Smith kid who’s leading the league in rebounding for Kansas State?
Who is this Izaiah Brockington dude playing for Iowa State who ranks in the top five in both scoring and rebounding in the Big 12?
And how about the league’s top two assists guys – Baylor’s James Akinjo and Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell – where were they last year?
Welcome to the new world of college basketball.
The transfer portal went crazy during the past offseason since the NCAA began to allow transfers immediate eligibility instead of having to redshirt a season.
With more than 1,700 players entering the basketball transfer portal, it’s no wonder a lot of college basketball teams’ rosters look nothing like they did last season.
Since the 2020-21 season didn’t count against player eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions, some players took advantage of their fifth season, bringing even more veterans to the floor. Smith had already played one season at Illinois and three at Missouri before transferring to Kansas State.
You might start seeing gray hairs on some of these guys before they’re finished playing college basketball.
Brockington had been at St. Bonaventure for one season and three at Penn State before transferring to Iowa State. Due to the COVID exemption, he could come back again next year for the Cyclones since he redshirted a year at Penn State.
Akinjo had already played at Georgetown and Arizona before arriving at Baylor. He’s listed as a senior for the Bears, but could return next year due to the COVID-interrupted season. Nowell could also return next season even though he played three seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock before transferring to Kansas State.
These players are only a small sampling of transfers who have made a major impact in the Big 12 this season. Top 25 teams like Texas Tech and Texas are loaded with transfers. Highly recruited guard Bryce Thompson played at Kansas last year but is now playing against the Jayhawks at Oklahoma State this season.
What this transfer craziness has done is make the Big 12 a tougher, more experienced league from top to bottom. For most of the last decade, the league has been rated the best in the country, and now it’s even better.
Teams benefiting from transfers is nothing new, it’s just different now.
Baylor won the national championship last season with three starting transfer guards – Jared Butler from Alabama, Davion Mitchell from Auburn and MaCio Teague from North Carolina-Asheville. Two key players off the bench, guard Adam Flagler and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, transferred to Baylor after one season at Presbyterian and UNLV, respectively.
Butler received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately, but Mitchell, Teague, Flagler and Tchamwa Tchatchoua all had to redshirt a season at Baylor following their transfers.
The difference now is that all first-time transfers are eligible to play immediately. Even players like Akinjo, who had already played at two schools, were granted waivers to play without redshirting.
With so many readily available players, coaches don’t have to spend as much time grooming and developing young players as they did in the past. Just find experienced players who fit your team’s needs and let them play.
Some coaches are already recruiting more from the transfer portal than from high schools.
The biggest issue college coaches face now is finding instant chemistry that might have taken years to develop in the past. Baylor’s national championship team certainly benefited from players like Mitchell, Teague, Flagler and Tchamwa Tchatchoua developing their skills and establishing camaraderie with their teammates during redshirt seasons.
Now coaches face much more uncertain situations. What if these players who just arrived on campus don’t mesh well? What if players who don’t get as much playing time as they did at previous schools become disgruntled, bringing negativity to the roster?
With so much experience spread across college basketball teams, there’s already more parity. The Big 12 is only a third of the way through its 18-game schedule this season. Nobody is undefeated and every team has won at least two of its first six games.
Dominating teams that won the Big 12 by several games like Baylor’s 13-1 squad last season or Kansas’ 16-2 team in 2016-17 could be a thing of the past.
Most games haven’t been decided until the final minutes, which makes watching Big 12 basketball a lot of fun. Thank the transfer portal for putting more experienced players on the court. But you might not recognize the guy who made the winning shot.