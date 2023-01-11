Transfer QB Robertson relishes opportunity to play for Bears

When Sawyer Robertson saw that Baylor was looking for a quarterback, he already knew the Bears ran an NFL-style offense and that Waco was a lot closer to home than Starkville, Miss.

After he visited Baylor last weekend, he was convinced he had found a new home.

Robertson committed to Baylor late Tuesday night and plans to arrive on campus during the upcoming weekend to begin spring semester classes.

Coming off a CFP championship game appearance, TCU was also a potential transfer destination. Robertson will have three years of eligibility remaining at Baylor

“It was a combination of things and a very tough choice, but I went to Baylor’s campus and really liked it,” Robertson said. “There’s a lot of history at Baylor and they’ve had a lot of success, especially recent history. It’s a great opportunity and I really like the coaching staff.”

Starting quarterback Blake Shapen will be back for his junior year at Baylor, and Robertson will compete for the starting job this spring. In his first year as a full-time starter, Shapen had his ups and downs in 2022 as he completed 63.3 percent for 2,790 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions as the Bears finished 6-7.

“I know Blake is a really talented guy and I’m looking forward to working with him and learning from him and getting to know each other better,” Robertson said.

The Bears were in dire need for another quarterback after redshirt freshman Kyron Drones transferred to Virginia Tech after the season and Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad switched from Baylor to Oregon on the Dec. 21 signing day.

Robertson was a four-star quarterback at Lubbock Coronado, where he was a three-year starter who threw for 12,256 yards and 146 touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes before graduating in 2021.

“It’s huge getting back to Texas,” Robertson said. “I was never one of those kids who had to be close to home. But when you see your parents drive 13 hours to watch you play and extended family members couldn’t watch you play, it’s exciting to be closer to home.”

During his two seasons at Mississippi State, Robertson played sparingly behind Will Rogers, who has thrown for 10,689 yards and 82 touchdowns while completing 70.7 percent in three years for the Bulldogs.

After redshirting in 2021, Robertson hit six of 11 passes for 23 yards in 2022. However, he felt like he grew a lot as a quarterback under former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.

“I learned a ton,” Robertson said. “Coach Leach was a legend and he taught me so much about the game. I was fortunate to be coached by him. There’s not a whole lot of teams that pass so much like that throughout the country.”

Along with the rest of the college football world, Robertson was crushed when Leach died on Dec. 12 due to heart issues.

“It was tough, especially the first few days it was unreal,” Robertson said. “He meant so much to everyone in the building.”

Robertson said he was recruited by former Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora out of high school, but he had already decided that he was going to Mississippi State.

Robertson is relishing the opportunity to play in Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ scheme because it could help prepare him for the NFL. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after he was coached by Grimes at BYU.

“Coach Grimes has had a lot of success, and you can see it all throughout the NFL,” Robertson said. “It’s exciting as a young guy. Everybody wants to play in the NFL and that’s my dream to play in an offense similar to NFL offenses.”